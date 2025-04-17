What's Going On With Faraday Future Stock Thursday?

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc FFAI shares are trading higher. The company on Thursday announced plans to maintain its Nasdaq listing without enacting a reverse stock split.

What To Know: After falling below the $1 minimum bid price listing requirement on Wednesday, Faraday Future announced a five-point action plan to maintain its listing status.

The company said it will continue to optimize its capital structure with a commitment to avoid a reverse stock split through the strategic deployment of equity and convertible debt offering proceeds to help support business development.

Faraday Future also said it plans to initiate a new round of executive share purchases with broad participation across the leadership team to help instill investor confidence.

The company acknowledged that recent tariffs could impact the company’s FX strategy in the near term, but Faraday Future sees it as an opportunity over the longer term. The company noted that it’s actively engaging with the U.S. government and has submitted constructive proposals regarding automotive policy.

Faraday said it plans to accelerate its FX vehicle program in an effort to roll out the first vehicle by the end of the year, increase transparency and engagement with shareholders and initiate a governance transformation.

The transformation will be focused on eliminating inefficiencies and unleashing full operational potential. The company said it will host an Investor Community and Co-Creation Day on April 24 to engage shareholders in open, face-to-face dialogue.

How To BUY FFAI Stock

By now you're likely curious about how to participate in the market for Faraday Future – be it to purchase shares, or even attempt to bet against the company.

Buying shares is typically done through a brokerage account. You can find a list of possible trading platforms here. Many will allow you to buy “fractional shares,” which allows you to own portions of stock without buying an entire share.

If you're looking to bet against a company, the process is more complex. You'll need access to an options trading platform, or a broker who will allow you to “go short” a share of stock by lending you the shares to sell. The process of shorting a stock can be found at this resource. Otherwise, if your broker allows you to trade options, you can either buy a put option, or sell a call option at a strike price above where shares are currently trading – either way it allows you to profit off of the share price decline.

FFAI Price Action: Faraday Future shares were up 4.82% at $0.91 at the time of publication Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: courtesy of Faraday Future.