Linus Tech Tips Rips Into Nvidia Over RTX 5060 Launch: 'The Game Has Gotten So Stupid That I'm Not Willing To Play It Anymore'

Linus Sebastian, the long-time tech reviewer and founder of Linus Tech Tips, has publicly criticized Nvidia Corp. NVDA for its handling of the RTX 5060 Ti launch, calling out the company’s misleading marketing and uncoordinated review schedule.

What Happened: In the latest LTT video posted on Wednesday, Linus openly expressed his frustration with Nvidia's approach to the RTX 5060 Ti, a mid-range GPU that has garnered significant attention.

“The game has gotten so stupid that I am just not willing to play it anymore,” Linus said in the intro of the video.

He pointed to several issues, including Nvidia's overpromising of the card's performance, buggy hardware, and inconsistent software.

The YouTuber criticized Nvidia for cherry-picking data to make the GPU appear more impressive than it is, and for dragging out the launch over several months to keep the product in the news.

One of Linus’s biggest grievances was Nvidia's lack of communication and planning around the review process. LTT alleged that Nvidia failed to provide essential materials such as the review guide and drivers until shortly before the card's official release, leaving creators like Linus with just 3.5 business days to test, retest, and produce content.

This, according to Linus, not only made it difficult to deliver timely, accurate reviews but also contributes to a "crunch culture" that places unnecessary stress on content creators.

Additionally, Linus took issue with Nvidia's bold claim of a 50x performance boost over the GTX 1060 when using Multi-Frame Generation on the RTX 5060 Ti. He pointed out that the GTX 1060, a 2016 model, doesn’t even support the technology, making this comparison misleading at best.

Nvidia did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comments.

Why It's Important: Nvidia's GeForce RTX 5060 Ti is available in two versions—16GB for $429 and 8GB for $379—starting April 16. The standard RTX 5060 is set to launch in May for $299.

The RTX 5060 Ti and RTX 5060 graphics cards feature DLSS 4 technologies, including Multi Frame Generation and Super Resolution, delivering smoother gameplay and reduced input latency for a more responsive gaming experience.

These GPUs will be offered by major partners like ASUS, MSI, and GIGABYTE, and featured in prebuilt systems from brands such as ORIGIN PC and MAINGEAR.

Laptops powered by RTX 5060 graphics will start at $1,099 from top manufacturers.

