April 15, 2025 2:09 PM 1 min read

Forge Global Shares Surge Following Reverse Stock Split Implementation

Shares of Forge Global Holdings, Inc. FRGE are trading higher Monday after the implementation of a 1-for-15 reverse stock split.

What To Know: The reverse split, which took effect on April 14 2025, was approved by shareholders at a special meeting held on March 27 and authorized by the company's board of directors on March 28.

The reverse stock split reduced the number of Forge's outstanding common shares, consolidating every fifteen existing shares into one. Trading on a split-adjusted basis began on April 15.

FRGE Price Action: Forge Global Holdings shares were up 23.3% at $11.88 at the time of writing, according to Benzinga Pro.

Image Via Shutterstock.

Posted In:
Retail Investor Stocks

