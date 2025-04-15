Forge Global Shares Surge Following Reverse Stock Split Implementation

Zinger Key Points
- Forge Global completed a 1-for-15 reverse stock split effective April 14, 2025.
- Shares rose over 21% following the move, with trading beginning on a split-adjusted basis on April 15.
Shares of Forge Global Holdings, Inc. FRGE are trading higher Monday after the implementation of a 1-for-15 reverse stock split.
What To Know: The reverse split, which took effect on April 14 2025, was approved by shareholders at a special meeting held on March 27 and authorized by the company's board of directors on March 28.
The reverse stock split reduced the number of Forge's outstanding common shares, consolidating every fifteen existing shares into one. Trading on a split-adjusted basis began on April 15.
FRGE Price Action: Forge Global Holdings shares were up 23.3% at $11.88 at the time of writing, according to Benzinga Pro.
