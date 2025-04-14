April 14, 2025 1:07 PM 1 min read

What's Going On Mullen Automotive Stock On Monday?

by Lekha Gupta Benzinga Editor
Follow
Comments
Zinger Key Points

Mullen Automotive, Inc. MULN shares are trading lower on Monday. The company disclosed the sale of its all-electric Mullen ONE Class 1 cargo van to Global Expert Shipping.

The order will be fulfilled through Mullen's national EV dealer partner, Pritchard Automotive, with additional orders anticipated.

Global Expert is integrating Mullen's commercial EVs into its fleet to better align with its operational requirements.

Also Read: EV Maker Mullen Automotive To Further Cut Costs And Slash Workforce: Details

The addition of the Mullen ONE will help the company lower its carbon footprint while supporting its specific transportation needs.

David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen Automotive. "Our commercial EVs not only meet the specific needs of shipping companies like Global Expert but also offer significant total cost of ownership (TCO) savings."

This month, the company said it would implement a 1-for-100 reverse stock split of its common shares, effective April 11, 2025, just after midnight Eastern Time.

The company stated that all of its existing commercial EV models, along with those produced by its subsidiary, Bollinger Motors, are built entirely in the U.S.

Price Action: MULN shares are down 16.10% at $1.83 at the last check on Monday.

Read Next:

Photo via Mullen

MULN Logo
MULNMullen Automotive Inc
$1.83-16.1%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
-
Growth
-
Quality
-
Value
36.65
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Got Questions? Ask
Which shipping companies could benefit from Mullen's EVs?
How might Global Expert Shipping influence Mullen's stock?
What impact will cost-cutting measures have on Mullen's growth?
Which EV manufacturers could be pressured by Mullen's cost savings?
How could Mullen's reverse stock split affect investor sentiment?
What potential partnerships could arise in the commercial EV market?
Which investors are likely to be attracted to Mullen's sustainability efforts?
How will the shift to electric vehicles impact traditional automakers?
What trends in carbon reduction could affect the EV market?
Which US manufacturers might gain from Mullen's local production?
Powered By
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
EquitiesNewsSmall CapTop StoriesMoversAI GeneratedBriefsStories That Matter

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved