April 14, 2025 2:32 AM 2 min read

Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Goldman Sachs Price Expectations Ahead Of Q1 Earnings

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Comments

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GS will release earnings results for the first quarter, before the opening bell on Monday, April 14.

Analysts expect the bank to report quarterly earnings at $12.35 per share, up from $11.58 per share in the year-ago period. Goldman Sachs projects to report quarterly revenue at $14.81 billion, compared to $14.21 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Goldman Sachs shares gained 1% to close at $494.44 on Friday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

  • JMP Securities analyst Devin Ryan maintained a Market Outperform rating and cut the price target from $625 to $600 on April 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 80%.
  • Wells Fargo analyst Mike Mayo maintained an Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $720 to $680 on March 28, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.
  • Citigroup analyst Keith Horowitz maintained a Neutral rating and slashed the price target from $585 to $550 on March 24, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.
  • Oppenheimer analyst Chris Kotowski downgraded the stock from Outperform to Perform on March 19, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 80%.
  • Morgan Stanley analyst Betsy Graseck maintained an Overweight rating and slashed the price target from $782 to $659 on March 13, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

Considering buying GS stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

GS Logo
GSThe Goldman Sachs Group Inc
$499.301.94%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
85.89
Growth
56.92
Quality
47.18
Value
-
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Got Questions? Ask
Which bank stocks could outperform Goldman Sachs?
How will earnings results influence investor confidence?
Which financial sectors might benefit from GS's earnings?
Are there emerging banks that could gain traction?
How might market analysts change their ratings post-earnings?
Could investment firms see increased demand after GS's report?
What trends in revenue could affect future bank valuations?
Which financial ETFs are worth considering now?
How might Goldman Sachs's performance affect its competitors?
Will analyst ratings impact GS's stock movement?
Powered By
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsNewsPre-Market OutlookMarketsTrading IdeasExpert IdeasTop Wall Street Forecasters

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved