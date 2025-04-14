Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Goldman Sachs Price Expectations Ahead Of Q1 Earnings

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GS will release earnings results for the first quarter, before the opening bell on Monday, April 14.

Analysts expect the bank to report quarterly earnings at $12.35 per share, up from $11.58 per share in the year-ago period. Goldman Sachs projects to report quarterly revenue at $14.81 billion, compared to $14.21 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Goldman Sachs shares gained 1% to close at $494.44 on Friday.

JMP Securities analyst Devin Ryan maintained a Market Outperform rating and cut the price target from $625 to $600 on April 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 80%.

Wells Fargo analyst Mike Mayo maintained an Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $720 to $680 on March 28, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

Citigroup analyst Keith Horowitz maintained a Neutral rating and slashed the price target from $585 to $550 on March 24, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

Oppenheimer analyst Chris Kotowski downgraded the stock from Outperform to Perform on March 19, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 80%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Betsy Graseck maintained an Overweight rating and slashed the price target from $782 to $659 on March 13, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

