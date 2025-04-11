WISeKey Stock Rises On Satellite-Enabled IoT Announcement: What' Going On?

Shares of WISeKey International Holding Ltd WKEY are trading higher Friday after the company announced a new proof of concept involving secure, off-grid IoT transactions via Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites.

The system uses WISeKey’s WISeSat LEO satellite infrastructure along with the FOSSA IoT platform to enable device-to-device communication in areas without terrestrial connectivity.

The company sees potential applications in areas like agriculture, logistics, environmental monitoring, and defense—especially in remote or infrastructure-limited regions. It also indicated plans to embed SEALCOIN directly into future satellites using Secure Element hardware, eventually supporting autonomous, blockchain-driven “Satellite-as-a-Service” models.

WKEY Price Action: Wisekey shares were up 12.8% at $3.78 at the time of writing, according to Benzinga Pro.

Image Via Shutterstock.