WISeKey Stock Rises On Satellite-Enabled IoT Announcement: What' Going On?

- WISeKey shares rose after demonstrating satellite-enabled, off-grid IoT transactions using blockchain.
- The system enables secure, off-grid data exchanges between IoT devices, with applications in remote and infrastructure-limited regions.
Shares of WISeKey International Holding Ltd WKEY are trading higher Friday after the company announced a new proof of concept involving secure, off-grid IoT transactions via Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites.
The system uses WISeKey’s WISeSat LEO satellite infrastructure along with the FOSSA IoT platform to enable device-to-device communication in areas without terrestrial connectivity.
The company sees potential applications in areas like agriculture, logistics, environmental monitoring, and defense—especially in remote or infrastructure-limited regions. It also indicated plans to embed SEALCOIN directly into future satellites using Secure Element hardware, eventually supporting autonomous, blockchain-driven “Satellite-as-a-Service” models.
WKEY Price Action: Wisekey shares were up 12.8% at $3.78 at the time of writing, according to Benzinga Pro.
