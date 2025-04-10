What's Going On With VinFast Auto Stock On Thursday?

At the 2025 Manila International Auto Show, VinFast Auto Ltd. VFS officially launched the VF 6, its newest B-segment electric SUV, in the Philippines.

The VF 6 comes in two trims—Eco and Plus—priced at PHP 1,419,000 ($24,751) and PHP 1,610,000 ($28,074). Deliveries of the Eco variant will begin in May 2025.

Pham Sanh Chau, CEO of VinFast Asia, said, "We hope it will replicate its segment-leading success in Vietnam and receive the same enthusiastic response as seen in the European market."

As part of its green mobility push, VinFast introduced a free EV charging program via the V-GREEN network, valid until May 1, 2027. The company plans to roll out 15,000 charging ports nationwide this year, ensuring accessible charging infrastructure for all users.

"Together with VinFast and our local partners, we're working toward a greener and more sustainable transportation future for Filipino communities," said Nguyen Thanh Duong, CEO of V-GREEN.

VinFast is also offering an attractive buyback program covering up to 90% of the vehicle's original value, along with a 7-year/160,000 km warranty. In addition, the brand is working with partners like Motech and JIGA to establish 100 authorized service centers by year-end.

As part of its strategy for the Indian market, VinFast has already commenced construction of its manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu, per a report by ET Auto.

According to Benzinga Pro, VFS stock has lost over 27% in the past year.

Price Action: VFS shares closed at $2.92 on Thursday.

