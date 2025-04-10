What's Going On With VinFast Auto Stock On Thursday?

Zinger Key Points
- VinFast debuts VF 6 EV in the Philippines with free charging, a 7-year warranty, and a 90% buyback offer.
- Despite expansion moves, VFS stock saw a 27% decline over the past year.
- China’s new tariffs just reignited the same market patterns that led to triple- and quadruple-digit wins for Matt Maley. Get the next trade alert free.
At the 2025 Manila International Auto Show, VinFast Auto Ltd. VFS officially launched the VF 6, its newest B-segment electric SUV, in the Philippines.
The VF 6 comes in two trims—Eco and Plus—priced at PHP 1,419,000 ($24,751) and PHP 1,610,000 ($28,074). Deliveries of the Eco variant will begin in May 2025.
Pham Sanh Chau, CEO of VinFast Asia, said, "We hope it will replicate its segment-leading success in Vietnam and receive the same enthusiastic response as seen in the European market."
Also Read: Versace Goes Prada: Capri's Big Exit Sparks Fashion Power Shift
As part of its green mobility push, VinFast introduced a free EV charging program via the V-GREEN network, valid until May 1, 2027. The company plans to roll out 15,000 charging ports nationwide this year, ensuring accessible charging infrastructure for all users.
"Together with VinFast and our local partners, we're working toward a greener and more sustainable transportation future for Filipino communities," said Nguyen Thanh Duong, CEO of V-GREEN.
VinFast is also offering an attractive buyback program covering up to 90% of the vehicle's original value, along with a 7-year/160,000 km warranty. In addition, the brand is working with partners like Motech and JIGA to establish 100 authorized service centers by year-end.
As part of its strategy for the Indian market, VinFast has already commenced construction of its manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu, per a report by ET Auto.
According to Benzinga Pro, VFS stock has lost over 27% in the past year.
Price Action: VFS shares closed at $2.92 on Thursday.
Read Next:
- Jim Cramer Says Pre-Market Slide Driven By Profit-Takers: ‘Shorts Are Trying To Figure Whether To Operate On Nvidia, AVGO, AAPL'
Photo by VanderWolf Images on Shutterstock
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.