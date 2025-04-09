US Egg Prices Fall In March After Six-Month Surge — But Still Up 75% From A Year Ago

The price of eggs in the U.S. has seen a drop in March, putting an end to a six-month surge. Despite the decrease, the average cost for a dozen eggs remains above $6.

What Happened: The nationwide average price for a dozen eggs fell by approximately a quarter in March, as reported by NBC News on Thursday. This data, gathered by consumer research firm NIQ, shows that even with this decrease, the price of eggs is still 75% higher than it was a year ago, marking the largest increase among the six staple grocery items tracked by NBC News.

NIQ’s data, collected from actual checkout prices at various retail outlets, indicates that egg prices soared in early 2025 due to a bird flu outbreak in the U.S. chicken industry. This led to a significant culling of birds to control the spread of the disease. Data from the Agriculture Department and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that the number of flocks culled in March was half of those culled in February, easing the pressure on egg prices.

While egg prices have seen the most significant increase over the past year, other grocery items have also become more expensive. The average price of a pound of ground beef has risen by nearly 9%, and orange juice prices have increased by almost 7%. On the other hand, the price of chicken breast meat has dropped by 2%, and pork bacon is down 1.8%. The price of sandwich bread remains unchanged from March 2024.

Why It Matters: The surge in egg prices has been a hot topic in recent months. In January, the cost of a dozen eggs hit a record $4.95, almost double the price from a year earlier. This price hike was attributed to overregulation, according to the Agriculture Secretary. The high egg prices also contributed to a rise in inflation in January.

However, President Donald Trump claimed in a post on Truth Social that egg prices were ‘WAY DOWN’ from the "Biden inspired prices" just weeks ago. This claim came as the U.S. planned to import eggs from Turkey and South Korea.

Image via Shutterstock