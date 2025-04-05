'If You're Going To Do Dumb Things Because Your Stock Goes Down…:' Warren Buffett's Old Warning Gains Steam As US Stocks Wipe Out $5 Trillion After Trump Tariffs

Chamath Palihapitiya, in a post on X, has shared an old video in which renowned investor Warren Buffett has shared his thoughts on the emotional and psychological aspects of stock ownership, emphasizing the importance of staying calm during market volatility.

What Happened: Buffett, known as the ‘Oracle of Omaha', shared his insights on stock ownership, emphasizing emotional and psychological readiness.

“If you’re going to do dumb things because your stock goes down, you shouldn’t own a stock at all," Buffet said during an interview with CNBC.

The GOAT has spoken: No crying in the casino!! https://t.co/54x0nMhZnr — Chamath Palihapitiya (@chamath) April 5, 2025

Buffett’s remarks highlight the importance of maintaining composure during market fluctuations. He suggested that some individuals may not be suited for stock ownership due to their emotional responses to market changes.

🇺🇸 WARREN BUFFET: SOME PEOPLE SHOULD NOT OWN STOCKS AT ALL



"Some people should not own stocks at all because they get too upset with price fluctuations.



If you're going to do dumb things because a stock goes down, you shouldn't own a stock at all."



Source: @devorydarkins https://t.co/VY5LCBldlB pic.twitter.com/8R10PHFURJ — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) April 5, 2025

This advice comes as a reminder to investors about the significance of psychological preparedness in the stock market.

Why It Matters: Buffett’s advice comes at a time when market conditions are particularly unstable. Recently, the U.S. stock market faced a significant downturn due to escalating tensions between the U.S. and China. The ‘Liberation Day' tariffs announced by President Donald Trump led to a $5 trillion loss in market capitalization for S&P 500 companies over just two days.

Additionally, a Goldman Sachs analyst has warned that these tariffs could shift U.S. spending from goods to services, creating uncertainty in various sectors. This environment of heightened uncertainty underscores the importance of Buffett’s advice on emotional readiness and composure in stock ownership.

