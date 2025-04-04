Jim Cramer Slams Trump's New Tariffs Despite Calling Himself 'Pro-Tariff,' Labels It A 'Manmade Disaster'

Jim Cramer has voiced his displeasure over the prevailing tariff policies, terming it a ‘manmade disaster’ that has led to a downturn in the stock market.

What Happened: Jim Cramer, recognized for his shows ‘Mad Money’ and ‘Squawk on the Street’, slammed the current administration’s tariff policies in an interview on CNN. He argued that the tariffs are not reciprocal as pledged, but are instead one-sided and inconsistent, potentially leading to significant harm.

“Let's get one thing straight: I've never been a free trader. Never. I'm a fair trader—always have been, from my days running a hedge fund to my time yelling about stocks on CNBC,” stated Cramer.

Cramer claimed that the tariffs have led to job losses in small towns, decimated pensions, and left people in the lurch. He expressed his disappointment, stating that he had faith in the promise of reciprocal trade. “I was all in. It made sense. It was fair. It was a chance to level the playing field. But what did we get instead? A mess,” he lamented.

See Also: Mark Cuban Says Black Women Entrepreneurs Should ‘Stop Looking For Funding’—Here’s The Surprising Reason Why

The Mad Money Host also feels that the White House’s new tariffs are unbalanced, inconsistent, and potentially harmful. The numbers don't add up—some countries impose $100 billion in tariffs on the U.S., while the U.S. only applies $10 billion in return, with some tariffs as low as 2.5%, opined Cramer.

Why It Matters: Cramer’s criticism of the current tariff policies marks a significant shift in his stance. In March, Cramer had called himself ‘Pro-Tariff’ and voiced his opposition to free trade, blaming it for the ruin of small towns in the U.S. His recent comments indicate a change in perspective, reflecting his disappointment with the implementation of the tariff policies and their impact on the economy.

Cramer also called the calculations behind the tariffs a “ridiculous mathematical equation.” According to Cramer, the repercussions of these policies have been a slump in the stock market and financial losses for individuals. He urged the administration to rectify the trade policy trajectory and restore jobs.

On the other hand, JPMorgan analyst Thomas Kennedy feels that tariffs could bring in a profound change in the long term. He believes that the era of globalization has come to an end. “…there will be a re-industrialization of America and that has real estate implications.”

Image via Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.