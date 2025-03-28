Jim Cramer Says He Is 'Pro-Tariff' And Hates 'Free Trade:' 'It's Cost Us Fortunes'

Jim Cramer has criticized free trade, holding it responsible for the devastation of small towns in the United States.

What Happened: Cramer, the host of “Mad Money,” expressed his strong disapproval of free trade. He said it has devastated many small towns in the U.S.

Cramer’s remarks were made during a segment on his popular television show on CNBC, where he regularly discusses various financial and economic topics. His focus this time was on the effects of free trade on smaller communities.

"I am pro-tariff, absolutely. I hate free trade," stated Cramer. He further elaborated, "I think it's been an embarrassment for our country. It's cost us fortunes. Everybody picks on us. There's just no end to it."

Despite the common praise for free trade as a catalyst for economic growth and international relations, Cramer argues that it has negatively impacted small towns, contributing to their downfall.

"We favor cheap stuff in this country, but at a certain point, we also wrecked our small towns, and that's what I'm focused on," explained Cramer.

Why It Matters: Cramer’s comments came after President Trump announced a 25% tariff on foreign-made automobiles and certain auto parts. Trump is also expected to introduce "reciprocal tariffs" next week, which may be less severe than initially anticipated.

Earlier this month, Cramer had discussed the inevitability of auto tariffs due to the high volume of imports. He explained that the Trump administration provided a one-month exemption to automakers following the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, negotiated during his first term.

Despite being ‘pro-tariff’, he suggested that a lack of direction and uncertainty hurts the stock markets and investors. Cramer also attributed Monday’s market rally to optimism over potential changes in tariffs. He highlighted that investors appreciate the prospect of a plan that would allow foreign nations or companies to offset tariffs, leading to potential transparency and certainty. He called for a more ‘targeted approach’ for the tariffs.

These past comments provide a backdrop to Cramer’s current criticism of free trade, suggesting a broader concern about the impact of trade policies on domestic industries and communities.

Image via Shutterstock

