GE Vernova's Gas Turbines Fuel Data Center Project In Pennsylvania: Details

GE Vernova Inc. GEV announced on Wednesday its plan to supply seven high-efficiency 7HA.02 gas turbines capable of running on hydrogen, with initial deliveries set for 2026.

The news is related to the announcement by Homer City Redevelopment (HCR) and Kiewit Power Constructors Co. (Kiewit), which have unveiled plans to repurpose the former Homer City Generating Station.

Once Pennsylvania’s largest coal-fired power plant, the site will be converted into a 3,200-acre natural gas-powered data center campus.

The project will utilize existing infrastructure from the former Homer City plant, including transmission lines linked to the PJM and NYISO grids, substations, and water access.

This transformation aims to support the increasing demand for artificial intelligence and high-performance computing from leading technology companies driving America’s digital future.

The Homer City Energy Campus is expected to provide up to 4.5 GW of power for AI-driven data centers, cutting emissions by 60–65% per megawatt-hour.

The project will create over 10,000 construction jobs and 1,000 permanent positions, with an initial $10 billion investment—the largest of its kind in Pennsylvania’s history.

The construction is slated to begin this year, with power generation expected by 2027.

Scott Strazik, CEO of GE Vernova said, “We are honored to provide our U.S. manufactured, highly efficient and advanced HA gas turbine technology and combined cycle equipment for the Homer City Energy Campus.”

“This project demonstrates the best in what investing in power can do; more affordable and reliable energy for everyone, revitalizing local economic development benefits with thousands of skilled jobs and enabling Pennsylvania to help lead the future of AI.”

William Wexler, President and CEO of HCR, said, “This project will honor Homer City’s place in the proud history of Pennsylvania energy generation, while accelerating the state and local community’s ability to meet the needs of a rapidly shifting energy landscape.”

Price Action: GEV shares are down 5.5% at $312.95 at the last check Thursday.

Photo via Shutterstock.