Joelle Pineau, the Vice President of AI research at Meta Platforms Inc. META, has decided to step down and leave the company in May.

What Happened: Pineau announced her departure via a Facebook post on Tuesday. She has been with Meta since May 2017, overseeing the company’s Fundamental AI Research lab (Fair), led by Yann LeCun.

During her tenure, Pineau and her team have developed numerous projects that have become integral to Meta’s operations. These include PyTorch, FAISS, Roberta, Dino, Llama, SAM, Codegen, and Audiobox.

Pineau expressed her admiration and gratitude for her managers at Meta, including Michael Schroepfer, Jerome Pesenti, Michael Abrash and Chris Cox. She also acknowledged her team and collaborators, stating that they have been instrumental in charting the future of AI.

In an October interview with the Financial Times, Pineau shared, "Meta was the only [company] that had a commitment to open science and open research. And so I didn't bother interviewing anywhere else."

As Meta enters its next chapter, Pineau believes it’s time to make way for others to continue the work. Her last day at Meta will be May 30, after which she plans to take some time to reflect before embarking on a new adventure.

Why It Matters: Pineau’s departure comes at a critical time for Meta, as the company is significantly increasing its investment in AI, with plans to spend $65 billion on AI infrastructure in 2025. This move is part of CEO Mark Zuckerberg‘s strategy to prioritize AI at Meta, with projects like Llama, Meta’s open-source large language model, at the forefront of this initiative.

Zuckerberg’s goal is to make Llama the industry standard worldwide and to expand the reach of Meta’s AI chatbot across Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp to a billion users this year. As of December, 600 million users accessed Meta AI each month.

Pineau’s exit could pose challenges for Meta as it competes with rivals like OpenAI, Anthropic, and Elon Musk‘s xAI. Furthermore, last year, Meta reportedly reorganized the company to have its AI research unit report to the company's chief product officer, Chris Cox, which could also be impacted by Pineau’s departure.

