Centuri Secures $360M In New Project Awards, Expanding U.S. And Canadian Operation

Centuri Holdings, Inc. CTRI announced Tuesday that it has secured over $360 million in new project awards, building on the nearly $500 million in multi-year customer awards.

These new projects span the U.S. and Canada and leverage the company’s full range of gas, electric and industrial capabilities, supporting diverse utility, energy and data center clients.

The awarded projects include various scopes for data center development in the Northeast, a significant Master Service Agreement (MSA) focused on grid resiliency in the Southwest and industrial and mechanical work for utility and energy customers. Additionally, there are new awards emphasizing core utility distribution system upgrades.

The work involves building substations for data centers, enhancing grid resiliency for a U.S. utility, completing industrial projects in the Northeast and modernizing utility infrastructure across the U.S. and Canada, including a Midwest water project and upgrades to electric and gas systems.

Last week, Centuri secured over $490 million in early 2025, including multi-year contract renewals and new awards, expanding its presence in the Northeast, Midwest and Pacific Northwest markets.

The company’s strategy focuses on renewing Master Service Agreements (MSAs) and winning new contracts, emphasizing long-term growth, customer relationships, and utility system upgrades across North America.

Price Action: CTRI shares are trading lower by 1.16% at $16.20 at the last check on Tuesday.

Photo: Shutterstock