Bitcoin Hits $84,000: Is The Correction Over?; Trump Considers Tax Hike On Ultra-Wealthy, Aligning With Gates And Sanders; OpenAI Closes $40 Billion Funding Round, Valued At $300 Billion – Top Headlines While The U.S. Slept

Crypto
- Bitcoin Reclaims $84,000: Is The Correction Nearing Its End?
- Asia’s MicroStrategy’ Metaplanet And Tether Announce Major Bitcoin Purchases
- Bitcoin Is In A Mini Bear Market, Says 10x Research
- Bitcoin Is ‘Digital Risk,’ Not ‘Digital Gold,’ Asserts Peter Schiff As Apex Crypto Gets Negatively Correlated With The Yellow Metal
- Bitcoin, Dogecoin Shaken By Trump’s Tariff Announcements In Q1 But This Lesser-Known Crypto Exploded 490% — Here’s Why
- Bitcoin Entrepreneur Sets Off On Historic Polar Orbit Spaceflight Powered By Elon Musk’s SpaceX
- PEPE Outgains Dogecoin, Shiba Inu With 4% Rally But Mixed Signals Emerge On Next Moves
- Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Rise As Trump Family Foray Into BTC Mining: Whale Wallet Spike ‘Slight Sign Of Confidence,’ Says Analyst
US Markets
- US Stocks Likely To Open Mixed After Disappointing Q1 Performance: ‘April Does Better After A Weak Q1,’ Says Expert
- Dow Surges Over 400 Points But Records Losses For March: Greed Index Remains In ‘Extreme Fear’ Zone
- S&P 500 Just Had Its Worst Quarter vs. Global Stocks Since 1988: What’s Driving The Rout
US Politics
- Days After Calling The CHIPS Act A ‘Horrible Thing’ Donald Trump Sets Up New Entity For ‘Negotiating Much Better…Deals:’ Here’s More
- Who Is Peter Thiel’s Protégé, Michael Kratsios, Now Leading Trump’s AI Strategy Amid Rising Tech Tensions With China
- Trump Reportedly Considers Raising Taxes On Ultra-Wealthy, Striking Rare Common Ground With Ideological Rivals Bill Gates, Bernie Sanders
World Politics
- Veteran Investor Warns Of Rising Stagflation Risk As Tariffs Loom, Anticipates ‘Squeezed Profit Margins’ For US Businesses
- GOP Senators Call Trump’s 25% Canada Tariff A ‘Huge Mistake’ As Republican Opposition Grows, Markets Fear Economic Disruption
World Economy
- Asia Markets Mixed, Europe Rebounds Amid Tariff Uncertainty, Gold Hits New High – Global Markets Today While US Slept
- Trump’s 25% Tariff On Imported Vehicles Could Shatter Detroit’s Auto Economy, Warns Business Leaders: ‘It Will Hurt Hardworking Americans’
Tech
- Capstone Clocks 8% Q4 Revenue Growth, Aims For $100 Million Revenue Run Rate By 2025
- What’s Going On With IonQ Stock Today?
- STMicroelectronics And Innoscience Partner To Advance GaN Power Technology
- OpenAI Finalizes $40 Billion Funding Round, Valuing Company At $300 Billion With Backing From SoftBank And Microsoft
- iOS 18.4 Is Now Live With New Emojis, Apple News+ Food, And Priority AI Notifications Alongside Vision Pro Updates: What You Need To Know
- nCino Gears Up For Q4 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street’s Most Accurate Analysts
- Nancy Pelosi’s Pick, Palo Alto Networks Downplays AI Spending Need: Analyst Warns ‘AI Digestion Phase May Be A Larger Problem’
- Sam Altman-Led OpenAI Releases Open-Weight AI Model With Reasoning Capabilities As DeepSeek And Meta Taste Success
- Intel’s New CEO Lip-Bu Tan Says Trump Administration Ready To Help Beleagured Chipmaker, Warns ‘Bureaucracy Kills Innovation’
Electric Vehicle
- Why Is EV Battery Tech Provider Microvast Stock Surging Today?
- China’s XPeng Clocks Record Q1 EV Sales, Deliveries Surge 3.6X
- Tesla Stock Climbs Over 3% In Tuesday Pre-Market: What’s Going On?
Consumer
- What’s Going On With Kroger Stock Today?
- This AutoZone Analyst Is No Longer Bearish; Here Are Top 4 Upgrades For Tuesday
- Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Sportsman’s Warehouse Price Expectations Ahead Of Q4 Earnings
Industrial
- This American Airlines Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Tuesday
- Boeing Charting A Quiet Comeback? Aircraft Maker Bags Five Major Contracts In Last 10 Days: Here’s What Its Chart Shows
- Palantir, Northrop Shine Despite Market Mayhem, But Will Elon Musk’s DOGE Rain On The Defense Rally?
Financial
- Redditor Reveals Dividend Portfolio That Earns $18,492.07 Per Year After ‘4 Years of Investment
- AGNC Pays A 14.75% Dividend And May Be Perfectly Positioned To Resist A Recession
- Wall Street Predicts More Growth For Digital Banking Platform Dave: Here’s What You Need To Know
General
- Bill Gates Says His Children Would Inherit Less Than 1% Of His Fortune: ‘I Am Not Asking Them To Run Microsoft’
- Elon Musk’s SpaceX Races To Build Starlink Hubs In Vietnam Ahead Of Trump’s Tariff Decision: Report
Space
- Tim Cook’s Apple And Elon Musk’s SpaceX Engage In A Heated Battle Over Satellite Tech And App Control: Report
Energy
- Chevron Divests 70% Stake In East Texas Gas Assets: Details
- Sam Altman-Backed Nuclear Startup’s Top Leaders Offload Millions Worth Of Oklo Stock
