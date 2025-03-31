Analyst Says, 'Elon Musk Doesn't Realize He's The Fall Guy' Who's Going To Be 'Ousted When DOGE Goes Too Far'

Elon Musk may be one of the wealthiest and most powerful figures in the world, but one analyst and political economist says he might be getting played. In a recent interview with Bloomberg Businessweek, Ed Price, a senior fellow at New York University, claimed that Musk is being used as a temporary asset in a broader political strategy centered around Donald Trump.

“Elon Musk is supposed to be a genius. He doesn’t realize he’s the fall guy,” Price said. “He’s going to be ousted at some point when [Department of Government Efficiency] goes too far, which it will.”

Used, Then Discarded?

According to Price, Musk's alignment with Trump and involvement in DOGE is more about political optics than genuine partnership. He believes Musk is being positioned as a high-profile figure to test the waters for more radical moves, and will be conveniently blamed if things go sideways.

“Trump is going to need someone that wasn't confirmed by the Senate to get rid of quickly, and that's Musk,” Price said. “When challenged, Musk will be quite easy to peel off.”

Price pointed to Musk's recent appearance on Fox News, saying the tech mogul looked like he was "starting to realize that maybe he's in trouble."

Splitting America in Two

Price's comments come from a broader analysis he published, arguing that Trump represents a shift away from the constitutional values of 1789—the rule-of-law republic—and toward the rebellious spirit of 1776.

"Trump's absolute structural purpose is to split those two things in half," Price said, referring to the legalistic United States and the emotional, nationalist America.

He believes Trump's goal is to concentrate power by appealing to the public's populist instincts, not by shrinking government, but by bending it to serve one powerful figure.

"Trump wants a smaller government, which he then says is more efficient," Price explained. "But that's disingenuous because what he actually wants is a more powerful government."

Is Canada Next?

In one of the more eye-opening parts of the interview, Price warned that Trump's ambitions could stretch beyond the U.S. border. He even suggested Trump might be serious about annexing Canada and Greenland.

“I think Donald Trump’s vision is a big Sharpie around the entire of North America, including Greenland, with ‘Trump Land’ written on it,” Price said.

He acknowledged that such a scenario would require military action and is likely unrealistic, but he emphasized that Trump's rhetoric shouldn't be dismissed.

Market Impact and Global Democracy

Price also touched on how the markets have reacted—or failed to react—to Trump's recent moves.

When asked whether equity and bond markets have been a check on the president or not, he said, “He’s unrestrained.”

When discussing foreign policy, Price expressed concern that Trump might cede Taiwan to China, signaling a retreat from defending global democracy while maintaining domestic electoral support.

“Democracy is OK because we voted for him. The Republic might not be,” Price said.

In Price's view, Musk may be riding high now, but he could ultimately end up being a disposable piece in a much larger political game.

