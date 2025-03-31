Loar Holdings Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Loar Holdings Inc. LOAR will release its fourth-quarter financial results, after the closing bell, on Monday, March 31.

Analysts expect the White Plains, New York-based company to report quarterly earnings at 10 cents per share. Loar Holdings projects quarterly revenue of $102.54 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On March 3, Loar Holdings announced the promotion of TC Queener to Executive Vice President.

Loar Holdings shares fell 2.6% to close at $65.97 on Friday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

RBC Capital analyst Ken Herbert maintained an Outperform rating and cut the price target from $100 to $92 on Feb. 24, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Kristine Liwag maintained an Equal-Weight rating and increased the price target from $75 to $89 on Nov. 18, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

Considering buying LOAR stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next: