Loar Holdings Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Loar Holdings Inc. LOAR will release its fourth-quarter financial results, after the closing bell, on Monday, March 31.

Analysts expect the White Plains, New York-based company to report quarterly earnings at 10 cents per share. Loar Holdings projects quarterly revenue of $102.54 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On March 3, Loar Holdings announced the promotion of TC Queener to Executive Vice President.

Loar Holdings shares fell 2.6% to close at $65.97 on Friday.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

  • RBC Capital analyst Ken Herbert maintained an Outperform rating and cut the price target from $100 to $92 on Feb. 24, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.
  • Morgan Stanley analyst Kristine Liwag maintained an Equal-Weight rating and increased the price target from $75 to $89 on Nov. 18, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

Considering buying LOAR stock? Here’s what analysts think:

