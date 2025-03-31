PVH Gears Up For Q4 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

PVH Corp. PVH will release its fourth-quarter financial results after the closing bell on Monday, March 31.

Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings at $3.22 per share, down from $3.72 per share in the year-ago period. PVH projects quarterly revenue of $2.34 billion, compared to $2.49 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Feb. 5, PVH declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.0375 per share payable on March 26, to stockholders of record on March 5.

PVH shares fell 2.9% to close at $64.69 on Friday.

Citigroup analyst Paul Lejuez maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $123 to $72 on March 25, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

UBS analyst Jay Sole maintained a Buy rating and lowered the price target from $172 to $160 on March 19, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

Goldman Sachs analyst Brooke Roach maintained a Buy rating and slashed the price target from $128 to $109 on March 4, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

Barclays analyst Adrienne Yih maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $144 to $98 on Feb. 5, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

Wells Fargo analyst Ike Boruchow downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight and slashed the price target from $130 to $105 on Feb. 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

