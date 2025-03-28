What's Going On With Braze Shares Friday?

Zinger Key Points
- Braze reported better-than-expected 2025 fiscal-year fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday.
- The company reported revenue of $160.40 million, beating analysts' estimate of $155.72 million.
Braze, Inc. BRZE shares are trading higher on Friday after the company reported better-than-expected 2025 fiscal-year fourth-quarter earnings.
What To Know: The company reported revenue of $160.40 million, beating analysts’ estimate of $155.72 million. In addition, the company reported adjusted earnings per share of 12 cents, beating analysts’ estimate of 5 cents.
Subscription revenue was $153.9 million and professional services and other revenue was $6.5 million.
The company expects full-year revenue between $686 million and $691 million, compared to analysts’ estimate of $688.07 million, and adjusted earnings per share between 31 cents and 35 cents, versus analysts’ estimate of 21 cents.
For the first-quarter it anticipates revenue from $158 million to $159 million, versus analysts’ estimate of $158.51 million. The company sees adjusted earnings per share of 4 or 5 cents, versus analysts’ estimate of 4 cents.
Analyst Changes: Following the earnings report, multiple analysts raised their price targets.
- Needham analyst Scott Berg reiterated Braze with a Buy rating and maintained a $50 price target.
- Canaccord Genuity analyst David Hynes maintained a Buy rating on Braze and raised the price target from $45 to $50.
- Wells Fargo analyst Michael Berg maintained an Overweight rating on Braze and raised the price target from $50 to $55.
BRZE Price Action: At the time of writing, Braze stock is trading 3.62% higher at $38.03, according to Benzinga Pro.
