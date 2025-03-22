Trump Administration Revokes Legal Status From Half A Million Migrants

The Donald Trump administration is revoking legal status for hundreds of thousands of migrants, reversing a key Joe Biden-era immigration policy and reigniting debate over the scope of executive authority.

What Happened: In a move set to take effect April 24, the Department of Homeland Security announced it will end the temporary legal protections granted to roughly 530,000 migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela under former President Biden's parole program, reported Reuters.

The change, outlined in a notice scheduled for publication in the Federal Register, will subject these individuals to expedited removal if they remain in the U.S. without another legal status.

Trump has also signaled that a decision on ending parole protections for some 240,000 Ukrainians will come "very soon."

Why It's Important: The parole program, launched in 2022 and expanded in 2023, allowed migrants to enter the U.S. by air with a sponsor and stay for up to two years.

President Trump has argued the program exceeded the bounds of federal law and called to terminate it via an executive order signed on Jan. 20.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, a federal judge criticized the Trump administration for not adequately responding to a court order regarding Venezuelan deportation flights.

This legal battle unfolds as Trump pursues an aggressive deportation agenda, targeting the removal of one million undocumented immigrants within his first year back in office.

Economists and investors are closely watching these immigration policies, as they could significantly impact the U.S. labor market and economic growth.

Analysts warn that the reduction in immigration could slow GDP growth, potentially affecting market expectations and Federal Reserve decisions.

