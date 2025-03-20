Bitcoin's Recent Struggles Aside, Gold Hit A New All-Time High Shining A Bright Spotlight On These Precious Metal Cryptos That Rocked In 2025

Gold prices hit an all-time high Wednesday as the Federal Reserve projected slower economic growth and higher inflation, boosting demand for the safe haven.

What happened: Spot gold hit $3,056 per ounce earlier in the day before retracing slightly. Gold futures on the Commodity Exchange jumped to $3,060.20.

The yellow metal has been smashing records this year, precipitated by a dampening risk sentiment due to President Donald Trump's aggressive tariff policies. Spot gold has gained over 16.21% year-to-date.

On Wednesday, the central bank kept the interest rates changed, and lowered 2025 GDP growth projections from 2.1% to 1.7%, fueling further gains for gold.

The rise has trickled down to physical gold-backed cryptocurrencies as well. Tether Gold and PAX Gold have gained 16.67% and 16.42% year-to-date.

Cryptocurrency Gains +/- Price (Recorded at 1:44 a.m. ET) PAX Gold PAXG/USD +16.67% $3,065.24 Tether Gold (CRYPTO: XAUt) +16.42% $3,052.71

These increases contrasted sharply with the performance of the rest of the cryptocurrency market.

The overall market capitalization has shrunk 14% from $3.6 trillion to $2.8 trillion since the year began, with market barometer Bitcoin BTC/USD slipping over 8%. Notably, Bitcoin has been aggressively promoted as a “digital gold” asset by its supporters.

Price Action: At the time of writing, Spot Gold was exchanging hands at 3,046.14, down 0.10% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

