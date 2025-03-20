Jabil Gears Up For Q2 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Jabil Inc. JBL will release its second-quarter financial results, before the opening bell, on Thursday, March 20.

Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings at $1.83 per share, up from $1.68 per share in the year-ago period. Jabil projects quarterly revenue of $6.4 billion, compared to $6.77 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Feb. 25, Apptronik and Jabil announced a pilot and strategic collaboration to build Apollo humanoid robots and integrate them into specific Jabil manufacturing operations.

Jabil shares gained 2.9% to close at $139.48 on Wednesday.

Goldman Sachs analyst Mark Delaney maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $160 to $179 on Feb. 24, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

Barclays analyst George Wang maintained an Overweight rating and increased the price target from $157 to $179 on Dec. 20, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%.

Stifel analyst Matthew Sheerin reiterated a Buy rating and boosted the price target from $150 to $160 on Dec. 19, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

UBS analyst David Vogt maintained a Neutral rating and increased the price target from $128 to $152 on Dec. 19, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

JP Morgan analyst Samik Chatterjee maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $137 to $133 on Sept. 3, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

