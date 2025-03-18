Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp General Mills Price Expectations Ahead Of Q3 Earnings

General Mills, Inc. GIS will release its third-quarter financial results, before the opening bell, on Wednesday, March 19.

Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings at 96 cents per share, down from $1.17 per share in the year-ago period. General Mills projects quarterly revenue of $4.95 billion, compared to $5.1 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Jan. 27, General Mills finalized the sale of its Canadian yogurt division to Sodiaal. The transaction includes the Canadian operations of well-known yogurt brands such as Yoplait and Liberté, as well as a production facility in Saint-Hyacinthe, Québec..

General Mills shares gained 2.3% to close at $60.94 on Monday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

JP Morgan analyst Ken Goldman maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $62 to $60 on March 11, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%.

Jefferies analyst Rob Dickerson maintained a Hold rating and raised the price target from $58 to $62 on March 10, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

Piper Sandler analyst Michael Lavery maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $84 to $71 on Feb. 25, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

Wells Fargo analyst Chris Carey maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $64 to $61 on Feb. 19, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

B of A Securities analyst Bryan Spillane maintained a Buy rating and slashed the price target from $78 to $70 on Feb. 19, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

Considering buying GIS stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next: