HealthEquity Gears Up For Q4 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

HealthEquity, Inc. HQY will release its fourth-quarter financial results, after the closing bell, on Tuesday, March 18.

Analysts expect the Draper, Utah-based company to report quarterly earnings at 72 cents per share, up from 63 cents per share in the year-ago period. HealthEquity projects quarterly revenue of $305.82 million, compared to $262.39 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Dec. 9, 2024, HealthEquity posted mixed results for the third quarter.

HealthEquity shares gained 3.4% to close at $100.72 on Monday.

Barrington Research analyst Alexander Paris maintained an Outperform rating and a price target of $112 on March 14, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 80%.

Raymond James analyst C. Gregory Peters maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $105 to $120 on Feb. 25, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 79%.

Mizuho analyst Steven Valiquette initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and a price target of $126 on Dec. 4, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%.

B of A Securities analyst Allen Lutz maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $100 to $120 on Nov. 13, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

Deutsche Bank analyst George Hill maintained a Buy rating and increased the price target from $102 to $103 on Sept. 4, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

