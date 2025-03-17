FF Open AI Day: Faraday Future Launches AIHER, Aims To Revolutionize EV And Hybrid Powertrains

On Monday, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. FFAI unveiled its AI strategy, products, and technology at its first Open AI Day.

The company also announced the launch of Future AIHER, the world's first AI hybrid extended-range electric powertrain system company. AIHER will focus on developing a super AI hybrid extended-range system and a super AI extended-range system, along with supporting powertrain solutions.

Future AIHER aims to commercialize AI-driven range extender systems for Extended Range Electric Vehicles (EREVs), blending hybrid and range-extender technologies.

Its applications extend beyond cars to EVTOL aircraft, commercial trucks, and electric boats.

FF and FX may offer up to three powertrain options: battery electric, range-extended, and a super AI hybrid extended-range system tailored for U.S. consumers.

FF aims to fast-track the launch of three key AI-powered products for potential future FX mass-production models: the Super AIHER system, an AI Cabin Agent, and an end-to-end open-source large-model AI driving system.

YT Jia, Founder and Chief Product and User Ecosystem Officer of FF said, “AI will reshape the use of automobiles. When we defined the FF 91, AI was nowhere near the capabilities of today, but we were envisioning a growing technology which let the car learn how the individual user prefers to use all functionality of the vehicle by itself. The way people move is a core use case for AI applications, and its future is being completely restructured.”

Last week, the company disclosed its entry into the New York State EV market with the launch of the FF 91 2.0, followed by potential future FX models.

On March 10, the company officially changed its ticker symbol for its class A common stock from "FFIE" to "FFAI".

Price Action: FFAI shares closed higher by 5.69% at $1.30 on Friday.

