Arthur Hayes Predicts Bitcoin Surge To $250,000 By Year-End, Says Current Downturn Is Clearing Out Deadwood: 'Short-Term Pain'

Arthur Hayes, co-founder of BitMEX, has projected a significant increase in Bitcoin’s value, anticipating it will reach $250,000 by the close of the year.

What Happened: Hayes suggests that the current downturn in the crypto market is a temporary setback, part of a natural cycle.

In a recent interview, Hayes explained that the market is experiencing a correction after Bitcoin’s surge from $20,000 to $110,000.

"This thing is a short-term pain. We're clearing out the deadwood. We had a great run from $20,000 to $110,000 on Bitcoin, essentially FTX low until TRUMP coin, and now we got a 30% correction. It's pretty normal for a bull market," he said.

"I think we're going to clear out all that deadwood, and I still believe that we could be $250,000 Bitcoin by the end of the year."

He emphasized that such corrections are typical in bull markets and are necessary to eliminate weak elements from the market. Hayes remains optimistic about Bitcoin’s potential, despite the current 30% correction.

"From Bitcoin's perspective, and overall market capitalization of crypto, I think we're going to be much higher by the end of the year than we are today."

Hayes also highlighted the role of increased monetary supply as a catalyst for Bitcoin’s growth.

He believes that governments will continue to print money to counteract economic challenges, which will, in turn, drive up the value of digital assets.

“We know the response. When there's financial distress, they always print money.”

Why It Matters: The prediction by Hayes aligns with other optimistic forecasts in the crypto space. Recently, Tim Draper, a venture capitalist known for his accurate Bitcoin predictions, reiterated his belief that Bitcoin would reach $250,000 by the end of 2025.

Draper has a history of making bold predictions, including a successful call for Bitcoin to hit $10,000 within three years back in 2014.

Additionally, Tom Lee of Fundstrat has also pointed to Bitcoin's halving cycles and potential government adoption as factors that could propel Bitcoin past $250,000. Lee highlights the recent halving event as a key driver, noting that Bitcoin has already demonstrated significant growth, with its market capitalization nearly doubling in 2024.

Despite the current market correction, Hayes remains confident, urging investors to be patient.

In a recent post, he suggested that Bitcoin could find support around $70,000, a typical retracement level during bull markets. Hayes also anticipates a major stock market crash and the failure of a key financial institution before central banks intervene with liquidity measures.

Price Action: Bitcoin was trading at $84,462, up 3.2% in the past 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock