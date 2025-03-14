WeRide Stock Rises Despite Q4 Revenue Dip, Product Revenue Jumps

WeRide Inc. WRD shares are trading higher on Friday. Total revenue for the fourth quarter was RMB140.8 million ($19.3 million), down from RMB144.8 million in the same period of 2023.

The company’s fourth-quarter product revenue jumped to RMB51.7M million ($7.1 million), driven by strong sales of robotaxis, robosweepers, and robovans. Service revenue declined to RMB89.1 million ($12.2 million) due to lower revenue from ADAS research and development services.

Non-IFRS adjusted net loss was RMB245.5 million ($33.6 million), compared to RMB115.7 million in the year-ago quarter.

As of Dec 31, 2024, WeRide held $669.7 million in cash and deposits, plus $238.7 million in financial assets.

WeRide is accelerating its global expansion with key launches across the Middle East, China, and Europe. In Abu Dhabi, the company is scaling its robotaxi fleet in partnership with Uber, targeting 50 vehicles by mid-2025 and expanding coverage across major city routes.

In March 2025, WeRide officially secured the permit to conduct commercial robotaxi ride-hailing services between the Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area and Beijing South Railway Station.

In Europe, WeRide entered Switzerland as the tech provider for the country's first autonomous robotaxi pilot project, backed by the Canton of Zurich and Swiss Railways.

Jennifer Li, WeRide's Chief Financial Officer, commented, “Amidst a challenging macro environment, we adopted a comprehensive approach in 2024 to optimize revenue and customer structure through internationalization, competitive pricing, and strategic partnerships. This strategy delivered meaningful results in 2024, including achieving record-high robotaxi revenue and the strongest growth of international revenue since company's inception.”

For the full-year, total revenue declined to RMB361.1 million ($49.5 million) from RMB401.8 million in 2023.

Price Action: WRD shares are trading higher by 2.34% to $16.65 at the last check Friday.

Image Source: WeRide Inc.