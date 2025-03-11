TOV ETF's Rapid Rise: $100 Million Milestone Reached In Under Two Weeks

The JLens 500 Jewish Advocacy U.S. ETF TOV has hit a major milestone on Feb. 27 – crossing $100 million in assets under management (AUM) in less than two weeks since its launch. This rapid growth underscores strong investor interest in an ETF designed to combat antisemitism, support Israel and uphold Jewish values in corporate America.

The fund's ticker symbol, "TOV," means "good" in Hebrew, reflecting its mission to align financial goals with ethical and religious values. TOV tracks the JLens 500 Jewish Advocacy U.S. Index, which includes the 500 largest U.S. public companies while screening for their alignment with Jewish values. Companies are evaluated based on key advocacy principles such as combating antisemitism, supporting Israel and promoting ethical business practices. Unlike traditional ETFs, TOV doesn't just track an index, it also serves as a platform for shareholder advocacy.

JLens, an affiliate of the ADL, actively engages with companies through proxy voting, dialogue with management, and other initiatives to ensure Jewish communal interests are represented in the corporate world.

TOV's successful launch was fueled by seed investments from several major Jewish organizations, including the ADL Foundation, the Atlanta Jewish Foundation, the Goodman Family Foundation and the Jewish United Fund of Metropolitan Chicago. Their support helped push the fund past the $100 million AUM mark in record time.

Jonathan A. Greenblatt, CEO and National Director of the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), emphasized the ETF's significance. "The dramatic growth of TOV's assets to $100 million – in just the short time since its launch – clearly demonstrates that investors see the value in having an additional tool to respond to the rising tide of antisemitism and hate."

The ETF mirrors the performance of the JLens 500 Jewish Advocacy U.S. Index with a net expense ratio of just 18 basis points. It primarily follows a replication strategy but may use representative sampling at the discretion of fund advisors. TOV's launch comes at a critical time, as ADL data shows over 10,000 antisemitic incidents were recorded in the U.S. in the year after the October 7 attack. Additionally, JLens research found that more than 75 of the largest U.S. companies were targeted by Boycott, Divest and Sanctions (BDS) campaigns, pressuring them to cut economic ties with Israel.

By offering a way to integrate faith-based principles with investment strategies, TOV provides a unique avenue for Jewish investors to make their voices heard while seeking competitive financial returns. With its strong early momentum, the fund is poised to become a powerful tool for both ethical investing and corporate engagement.

