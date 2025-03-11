A dispute unfolded between Elon Musk, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Poland’s foreign minister Radoslaw Sikorski on the social media platform X regarding the use of Musk’s Starlink satellite internet system in Ukraine.

What Happened: Tesla and SpaceX CEO Musk called Starlink the ‘backbone of the Ukranian army’ and that Ukraine’s “entire front line” would fall apart if he chose to deactivate the Starlink system. In the post, he also urged for the war going on for years to stop

Starlink, a component of SpaceX’s initiative to deliver high-speed internet to remote and underserved areas, has been widely used by the Ukrainian military.

Sikorski refuted this claim, highlighting that Poland finances its use in Ukraine by paying $50 million and that any shutdown threat would compel them to find an alternative network.

Rubio dismissed Sikorski’s concerns, suggesting he should be more appreciative, while Musk called the Polish foreign minister a “small man” who pays only a “fraction of the cost,” in subsequent posts.

This exchange seemed to prompt Polish PM Donald Tusk to call for respect for weaker partners from his country’s allies, rather than showing arrogance.

Why It Matters: Starlink terminals have become vital to Ukraine’s military operations since the Russian invasion began in February 2022. The system is one of the most reliable communication tools for Ukrainian troops, helping to offset their manpower disadvantages and enabling quick responses to attacks.

This heated exchange comes in the wake of a recent cyberattack on Musk’s social media platform, X, which Musk attributed to Ukraine. Musk, who is currently overseeing the Trump administration’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), revealed that his platform was under a significant cyberattack, suspected to have originated from Ukraine.

The ongoing debate over Starlink’s role in Ukraine underscores the geopolitical complexities surrounding the use of private sector technology in conflict zones. However, what is also noteworthy about this online spat is that Rubio sided with Musk despite a reported recent clash with him in the White House meeting.

