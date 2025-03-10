Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Sink Deeper As Recession Worries Overshadow Crypto Market: Arthur Hayes Has This Advice For Risk-Averse Traders

Leading cryptocurrencies extended losses Monday, mirroring the stock rout, as investors get jittery over recession concerns.
|Cryptocurrency
|Gains +/-
|Price (Recorded at 8:30 p.m. ET)
|Bitcoin BTC/USD
|-4.54%
|$76,982.36
|Ethereum ETH/USD
|-9.88%
|$1,821.41
|Dogecoin DOGE/USD
|-11.00%
|$0.1478
What Happened: Bitcoin sank below $77,000 to hit a four-month low. The leading cryptocurrency was down 29% from its all-time high, wiping away nearly all of the gains since Trump's victory in the presidential elections.
Ethereum slipped below $1,800, its lowest since October 2023. Year-to-date, the second-largest cryptocurrency has plunged over 45%.
The downturn comes despite President Donald Trump signing an executive order for a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve last week.
About $926 million was liquidated from the cryptocurrency market in the last 24 hours due to the slump, with $742 million in long positions getting erased.
That said, Bitcoin's recovery to $85,000 would liquidate about a billion in short positions.
Bitcoin's Open Interest fell 3.83% over the last 24 hours, while the number of traders positioned short on the asset soared to 52% of the total.
The Crypto Fear and Greed Index remained in the "Extreme Fear" zone, signaling anticipation of further downsides.
Top Gainers (24-Hours)
|Cryptocurrency
|Gains +/-
|Price (Recorded at 8:30 p.m. ET)
|Movement (MOVE)
|+7.89%
|$0.4805
|MANTRA (OM)
|+2.79%
|$6.25
|Mantle (MNT)
|+2.46%
|$0.6795
The global cryptocurrency market capitalization stood at $2.54 trillion, contracting 4.25% in the last 24 hours.
Stocks came crashing down Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled 890 points, or 2.08%, to close at 41,911.71. The S&P 500 slipped 2.69%, ending at 5,614.56, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite plunged 4% to close at a six-month low of 17,468.32.
Concerns over the U.S. economy weighed on the market after Trump seemed to acknowledge the possibility of a U.S. recession in an interview over the weekend.
Analyst Notes: Well-known on-chain analytics firm CryptoQuant assessed whether the prevailing market phase was the beginning of a bear or bull dip.
"In a typical bull market, people move their sats in profit, resulting in an SOPR greater than 1, unlike in a bear market. From this perspective, the bull market still seems to be in play," the firm said, referring to the Spent Output Profit Ratio, a metric used to measure the profitability of transactions.
CryptoQuant also noted that the funding rates still resembled the 2020-21 bull market pattern.
Arthur Hayes, co-founder of cryptocurrency exchange BitMEX and Chief Investment Officer at Maelstrom Fund, urged his followers to remain patient.
"BTC likely bottoms around $70,000. 36% correction from $110,000 ATH, v normal for a bull market," Hayes said.
Hayes urged that risk-averse investors wait until the central bank eases monetary policy before deploying capital.
