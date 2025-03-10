Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Sink Deeper As Recession Worries Overshadow Crypto Market: Arthur Hayes Has This Advice For Risk-Averse Traders

Leading cryptocurrencies extended losses Monday, mirroring the stock rout, as investors get jittery over recession concerns.

Cryptocurrency Gains +/- Price (Recorded at 8:30 p.m. ET) Bitcoin BTC/USD -4.54% $76,982.36 Ethereum ETH/USD

-9.88% $1,821.41 Dogecoin DOGE/USD -11.00% $0.1478

What Happened: Bitcoin sank below $77,000 to hit a four-month low. The leading cryptocurrency was down 29% from its all-time high, wiping away nearly all of the gains since Trump's victory in the presidential elections.

Ethereum slipped below $1,800, its lowest since October 2023. Year-to-date, the second-largest cryptocurrency has plunged over 45%.

The downturn comes despite President Donald Trump signing an executive order for a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve last week.

About $926 million was liquidated from the cryptocurrency market in the last 24 hours due to the slump, with $742 million in long positions getting erased.

That said, Bitcoin's recovery to $85,000 would liquidate about a billion in short positions.

Bitcoin's Open Interest fell 3.83% over the last 24 hours, while the number of traders positioned short on the asset soared to 52% of the total.

The Crypto Fear and Greed Index remained in the "Extreme Fear" zone, signaling anticipation of further downsides.

Top Gainers (24-Hours)

Cryptocurrency Gains +/- Price (Recorded at 8:30 p.m. ET) Movement (MOVE) +7.89% $0.4805 MANTRA (OM) +2.79% $6.25 Mantle (MNT) +2.46% $0.6795

The global cryptocurrency market capitalization stood at $2.54 trillion, contracting 4.25% in the last 24 hours.

Stocks came crashing down Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled 890 points, or 2.08%, to close at 41,911.71. The S&P 500 slipped 2.69%, ending at 5,614.56, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite plunged 4% to close at a six-month low of 17,468.32.

Concerns over the U.S. economy weighed on the market after Trump seemed to acknowledge the possibility of a U.S. recession in an interview over the weekend.

Analyst Notes: Well-known on-chain analytics firm CryptoQuant assessed whether the prevailing market phase was the beginning of a bear or bull dip.

"In a typical bull market, people move their sats in profit, resulting in an SOPR greater than 1, unlike in a bear market. From this perspective, the bull market still seems to be in play," the firm said, referring to the Spent Output Profit Ratio, a metric used to measure the profitability of transactions.

CryptoQuant also noted that the funding rates still resembled the 2020-21 bull market pattern.

Is it the beginning of a bear or bull dip?



"For bulls to be convinced that the market has shifted, SOPR and funding rates need to drop below critical levels more frequently than before." – By @aytekin466



Full post 👇https://t.co/3kT2yfRD2E pic.twitter.com/OuFXfI2JcH — CryptoQuant.com (@cryptoquant_com) March 10, 2025

Arthur Hayes, co-founder of cryptocurrency exchange BitMEX and Chief Investment Officer at Maelstrom Fund, urged his followers to remain patient.

"BTC likely bottoms around $70,000. 36% correction from $110,000 ATH, v normal for a bull market," Hayes said.

Hayes urged that risk-averse investors wait until the central bank eases monetary policy before deploying capital.

The plan:



Be fucking patient. $BTC likely bottoms around $70k. 36% correction from $110k ATH, v normal for a bull market.



Then we need stonks, $SPX and $NDX to enter free fall. Then we need TradFi muppet to go under.



THEN we get Fed, PBOC, ECB, and BOJ all easing to make… — Arthur Hayes (@CryptoHayes) March 11, 2025

Photo by Avi Rozen on Shutterstock

