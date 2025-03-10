Alibaba Shares Are Down Today: What's Going On?

Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA shares are trading lower Monday as Chinese stocks decline amid concerns over U.S. tariffs and trade policies.

What To Know: The drop follows broader market unease after the Trump administration delayed tariffs on certain goods from Mexico and Canada under the USMCA agreement.

President Donald Trump signed executive actions postponing tariffs that would have affected automobiles, beer, avocados, and building materials, providing temporary relief to American consumers. The pause spares goods that would have faced a 25% tariff but does not cover all imports. Canadian energy exports, including crude oil, remain subject to a 10% tariff, which could impact gas prices, particularly in the Northeast.

Markets had reacted sharply earlier in the week when Trump insisted tariffs would proceed, with the S&P 500 falling 1.7% on Tuesday—its worst one-day drop this year. The White House has emphasized the delay is temporary, with tariffs potentially taking effect on April 2 unless further agreements are reached.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirmed retaliatory measures remain in place, while Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced plans to impose a 25% tariff on electricity exports to U.S. states, including Michigan and New York.

BABA Price Action: Alibaba shares were down 6.4% at $131.51 at the time of writing, according to Benzinga Pro.

