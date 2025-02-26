Elon Musk's Starlink Now Available On More Than 50% Boeing Fleet Of Qatar Airways — Airline Says Free Wi-Fi Rolling Out At 'Record Speed'

Qatar Airways has expanded its Starlink-powered in-flight internet service, surpassing its initial installation targets and now equipping over half of its Boeing fleet with Elon Musk's high-speed satellite Wi-Fi.
What Happened: The airline has now installed Starlink Wi-Fi on its 30th aircraft, just four months after launching the world's first Boeing 777 Starlink-enabled flight.
This marks a major acceleration in the airline's rollout plans, far exceeding its initial goal of 12 installations in 2024.
Initially, the airline planned to complete the entire Boeing 777 fleet upgrade in two years, but thanks to process optimizations, the full rollout will now be completed by the second quarter of 2025, the company said on Tuesday.
See Also: Elon Musk’s Starlink Braces For Global Satellite War As China’s SpaceSail And Jeff Bezos’ Kuiper Expand
Qatar Airways said in its post that the accelerated rollout exceeded its initially set timeline and it’s bringing “complimentary, fast, and reliable Wi-Fi to more passengers at a record speed.”
Why It Matters: SpaceX, the company behind Starlink, has been aggressively expanding its satellite internet service. In January, it reported over 4.6 million customers across 118 countries.
Earlier this week, it was also reported that SpaceX is working to integrate Starlink into the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration’s national airspace network.
Photo Courtesy: Shutterstock
Read Next:
- Economist Warns Junk Bond Spreads Are Flashing 2007 Crisis Warning Signs: ‘…Just Waiting To Catch Fire'
Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.