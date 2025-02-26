Elon Musk's Starlink Now Available On More Than 50% Boeing Fleet Of Qatar Airways — Airline Says Free Wi-Fi Rolling Out At 'Record Speed'

Qatar Airways has expanded its Starlink-powered in-flight internet service, surpassing its initial installation targets and now equipping over half of its Boeing fleet with Elon Musk's high-speed satellite Wi-Fi.

What Happened: The airline has now installed Starlink Wi-Fi on its 30th aircraft, just four months after launching the world's first Boeing 777 Starlink-enabled flight.

This marks a major acceleration in the airline's rollout plans, far exceeding its initial goal of 12 installations in 2024.

Initially, the airline planned to complete the entire Boeing 777 fleet upgrade in two years, but thanks to process optimizations, the full rollout will now be completed by the second quarter of 2025, the company said on Tuesday.

Qatar Airways has equipped over 50% of its Boeing 777 fleet with Starlink connectivity in just four months since launching the world's first Starlink-equipped Boeing 777 flight.



The rollout has been accelerated to complete Starlink installations across the Boeing 777 fleet in… — Qatar Airways (@qatarairways) February 25, 2025

Qatar Airways said in its post that the accelerated rollout exceeded its initially set timeline and it’s bringing “complimentary, fast, and reliable Wi-Fi to more passengers at a record speed.”

Why It Matters: SpaceX, the company behind Starlink, has been aggressively expanding its satellite internet service. In January, it reported over 4.6 million customers across 118 countries.

Earlier this week, it was also reported that SpaceX is working to integrate Starlink into the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration’s national airspace network.

