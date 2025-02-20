Dogecoin Whales Trading Activity Reduces Amid Lull In Price But This Analyst Sees DOGE Touching $1.50

Large investors of Dogecoin DOGE/USD have adopted a wait-and-watch strategy amid the meme coin’s ongoing corrective phase, an influential cryptocurrency analyst said Wednesday.
What Happened: Ali Martinez, who frequently analyzes technical and on-chain indicators of top coins, noted that Dogecoin whales have “stayed on the sidelines,” with no significant buying or selling activity.
Whales are identified as wallet addresses holding more than 1% of a coin’s supply. Combined, they owned over 41% of Dogecoin’s supply as of this writing, according to IntoTheBlock.
Notably, the world’s largest meme coin, valued at over $37 billion, has slid 3.37% in the last week and over 25% over the month, potentially eroding buying interest. However, the reluctance to sell indicated confidence in a rebound.
Trader Tardigrade, a popular trader known for their bullish outlook on Dogecoin, drew attention to the Stochastic Relative Strength Index’s crossover in the oversold zone, prompting a target of $1.50 for the coin. Should the prediction come true, it'd mean an upside of 500% from Dogecoin's prevailing price.
The Stochastic RSI measures the level of the RSI relative to its high-low range over a period, essentially indicating whether RSI itself is overbought or oversold.
See Also: Bitcoin ‘Early In Bull Market,’ Can Compete With Gold ETFs, Blockstream CEO Says
Why It Matters: The stagnating whale activity coincided with a fall in speculative interest for the meme coin.
According to Coinglass, Open Interest in Dogecoin futures fell 53% over the month, indicating little desire to bet on the coin’s upcoming moves.
A cryptocurrency analyst dubbed this a "meme-pocalypse", suggesting that while meme coins took a hit, it could be a reset rather than a total collapse.
Price Action: At the time of writing, Dogecoin was exchanging hands at $0.2568, down 2.78% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
Image via Shutterstock
Read Next:
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.