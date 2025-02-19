The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has made the use of the Treasury Access Symbol (TAS) mandatory, after finding $4.7 trillion in Federal Payments ‘untraceable’.
What Happened: DOGE posted on X on Tuesday that the TAS, an identification code linking a Treasury payment to a budget line item, is now a compulsory field. Previously, the TAS field was optional and frequently left blank, complicating the tracking of approximately $4.7 trillion in payments. The DOGE stated, “traceability almost impossible” for the said federal payments.
This change is part of an initiative spearheaded by Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk to reduce waste, fraud, and abuse within the federal government.
