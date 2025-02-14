Moderna Gears Up For Q4 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Moderna, Inc. MRNA will release its fourth-quarter financial results, before the opening bell, on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025.

Analysts expect the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company to report a quarterly loss at $2.68 per share, versus earnings of 55 cents per share in the year-ago period. Moderna projects quarterly revenue of $942.84 million, compared to $2.81 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The company has topped consensus estimates on the top and bottom lines for the last four consecutive quarters.

Moderna shares gained 4.5% to close at $31.92 on Thursday.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

B of A Securities analyst Tim Anderson maintained an Underperform rating and cut the price target from $41 to $34 on Feb. 11, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

Evercore ISI Group analyst Cory Kaimov maintained an In-Line rating and cut the price target from $60 to $50 on Jan. 27, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

Argus Research analyst John Eade downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold on Dec. 18, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

JP Morgan analyst Jessica Fye maintained an Underweight rating and cut the price target from $59 to $45 on Nov. 26, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

