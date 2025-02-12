What's Going On With Gorilla Technology Stock Today?

Gorilla Technology Group Inc GRRR shares are trading higher. The company on Wednesday announced an expanded partnership focused on AI.

What To Know: Gorilla Technology announced an expanded partnership with British Telecom and the Port of Tyne to broaden AI video analytics deployment across the port.

Gorilla Technology said the existing partnership has already successfully transformed container tracking and damage classification. The focus will now shift to revolutionizing safety in high-risk environments.

Gorilla’s advanced AI-powered video analytics platform will be leveraged to monitor select hazardous areas within the port. The system, which will be integrated into British Telecom’s 5G private network, will detect potential safety risks in an effort to reduce workplace incidents and increase safety.

The company’s platform will also be used for actionable insights into operational workflows, improving efficiency at the Port of Tyne.

“We are proud to partner again with BT and the Port of Tyne on this transformative project that underscores our commitment to revolutionizing safety in industrial environments. By deploying our bleeding-edge AI video analytics solutions, we aim to set a new standard for safety and operational excellence in ports worldwide,” said Will Addison, VP of Innovation, EMEA of Gorilla Technology.

Gorilla Technology is a global solution provider in Security Intelligence, Network Intelligence, Business Intelligence and IoT technology.

GRRR Price Action: Gorilla Technology shares were up 8.62% at $22.56 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

