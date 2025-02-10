February 10, 2025 12:34 AM 2 min read

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Gains Paled Last Week As Spotlight Shone Bright On Litecoin Amid 25% Rally — Here's What Happened

The cryptocurrency market recouped a significant portion of its valuation last week, with many top coins registering double-digit gains.

What happened: TAO, the native token of the decentralized artificial intelligence platform Bittensor, led the market with 30% gains in the last week. 

The cryptocurrency has gained momentum after Barry Silbert, head of cryptocurrency conglomerate Digital Currency Group, voiced optimism for decentralized AI in a letter to shareholders.

OM, the token associated with the layer-1 blockchain MANTRA, was the  second-highest weekly gainer, lifting over 26%.

The cryptocurrency has been on a record-breaking run in 2025, rallying 60% year-to-date. It hit a record high of $6.43 last week.

Litecoin jumped over 24% to hold the third spot, following the SEC’s acknowledgment of exchange-traded funds tied to the proof-of-work cryptocurrency.

After Canary Capital, the regulator formally recognized Grayscale Investments' application to convert its Litecoin trust into an ETF.

Market heavyweights Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD gained 4.05% and 6.27%, respectively, a marked recovery from the "Black Sunday" rout.

Other large-cap cryptocurrencies like XRP XRP/USD and Solana SOL/USD also rebounded, gaining 10.23% and 4.56%, respectively.

Top meme coins didn't stay far behind, as Shiba Inu SHIB/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD rose 19.19% and 9.85%, respectively, last week.

Overall, the total cryptocurrency market capitalization rose 6.02% over the week to $3.17 trillion.

The market reacted to White House Crypto Czar David Sacks‘ announcement that a bipartisan, bicameral committee will be formed to develop clear regulations for the digital asset industry.

Photo by Avi Rozen on Shutterstock

