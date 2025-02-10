Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Gains Paled Last Week As Spotlight Shone Bright On Litecoin Amid 25% Rally — Here's What Happened

The cryptocurrency market recouped a significant portion of its valuation last week, with many top coins registering double-digit gains.
What happened: TAO, the native token of the decentralized artificial intelligence platform Bittensor, led the market with 30% gains in the last week.
The cryptocurrency has gained momentum after Barry Silbert, head of cryptocurrency conglomerate Digital Currency Group, voiced optimism for decentralized AI in a letter to shareholders.
OM, the token associated with the layer-1 blockchain MANTRA, was the second-highest weekly gainer, lifting over 26%.
The cryptocurrency has been on a record-breaking run in 2025, rallying 60% year-to-date. It hit a record high of $6.43 last week.
See Also: Trump-Announced Wealth Fund Should Choose MicroStrategy Bonds Over Bitcoin, Analyst Says
Litecoin jumped over 24% to hold the third spot, following the SEC’s acknowledgment of exchange-traded funds tied to the proof-of-work cryptocurrency.
After Canary Capital, the regulator formally recognized Grayscale Investments' application to convert its Litecoin trust into an ETF.
|Cryptocurrency
|Gains +/-
|Price
|Bittensor TAO/USD
|+30.45%
|$369.63
|Mantra OM/USD
|+26.60%
|$6.15
|Litecoin LTC/USD
|+24.94%
|$112.85
Market heavyweights Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD gained 4.05% and 6.27%, respectively, a marked recovery from the "Black Sunday" rout.
Other large-cap cryptocurrencies like XRP XRP/USD and Solana SOL/USD also rebounded, gaining 10.23% and 4.56%, respectively.
Top meme coins didn't stay far behind, as Shiba Inu SHIB/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD rose 19.19% and 9.85%, respectively, last week.
Overall, the total cryptocurrency market capitalization rose 6.02% over the week to $3.17 trillion.
The market reacted to White House Crypto Czar David Sacks‘ announcement that a bipartisan, bicameral committee will be formed to develop clear regulations for the digital asset industry.
Photo by Avi Rozen on Shutterstock
Read Next:
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.