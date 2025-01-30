Dogecoin Might 'Outperform' Bitcoin And Lead The Altcoin Season, Says Analyst

Dogecoin DOGE/USD corrected sharply this week, but the dog-themed cryptocurrency could gain upsides in the days to come, according to a popular trader's analysis on Thursday.
What happened: Trader Tardigrade, noted for recognizing patterns and forecasting the next moves for cryptocurrencies, predicted "upside momentum" for DOGE as the meme coin broke out from a descending trendline.
Typically, a break above the descending trend line indicates that buyer demand has increased and the bearish trend could end. Notably, DOGE lost over 6% in a week.
In a separate post, the influential trader spotted a falling wedge pattern on the weekly Dogecoin vs. Bitcoin BTC/USD dominance chart.
The falling wedge is now supported by a key level. Dogecoin might outperform BTC and lead the #Altseason in the coming weeks," they stated.
Ali Martinez, another widely followed cryptocurrency analyst, predicted DOGE to rise to $0.36 after the biggest meme coin by market capitalization was seen breaking out of a symmetrical triangle pattern.
A symmetrical triangle pattern, characterized by two converging trend lines, indicates a period of market consolidation before a potential breakout or breakdown.
Why It Matters: The bullish projections contrasted with bearish signals coming from some popular technical indicators of Dogecoin.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence, which compares two exponential moving averages of price, flashed a "Sell" signal as of this writing, according to data from TradingView.
Additionally, the Momentum indicator, which compares the short-term momentum and long-term momentum, also gave a bearish signal.
In the futures market, bearish bets on DOGE surged against bullish bets, according to Coinglass.
Price Action: At the time of writing, DOGE was exchanging hands at $0.3274, down 1.47% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Year-to-date, the coin was up 3.56%.
