Dogecoin Might 'Outperform' Bitcoin And Lead The Altcoin Season, Says Analyst

Dogecoin DOGE/USD corrected sharply this week, but the dog-themed cryptocurrency could gain upsides in the days to come, according to a popular trader's analysis on Thursday.

What happened: Trader Tardigrade, noted for recognizing patterns and forecasting the next moves for cryptocurrencies, predicted "upside momentum" for DOGE as the meme coin broke out from a descending trendline.

Typically, a break above the descending trend line indicates that buyer demand has increased and the bearish trend could end. Notably, DOGE lost over 6% in a week.

#Dogecoin is breaking out of a Descending Trendline 🔥$Doge gains upside momentum 🚀 pic.twitter.com/AHB2i4jGUX — Trader Tardigrade (@TATrader_Alan) January 30, 2025

In a separate post, the influential trader spotted a falling wedge pattern on the weekly Dogecoin vs. Bitcoin BTC/USD dominance chart.

The falling wedge is now supported by a key level. Dogecoin might outperform BTC and lead the #Altseason in the coming weeks," they stated.

$Doge.D/ $BTC.D (Dogecoin Dominance on Bitcoin Dominance) has formed a Falling Wedge on the weekly chart 🔥

The falling wedge is now supported by a Key Level.#Dogecoin might outperform $BTC and lead the #Altseason in the coming weeks 🚀 pic.twitter.com/U42ZCnE0gu — Trader Tardigrade (@TATrader_Alan) January 30, 2025

Ali Martinez, another widely followed cryptocurrency analyst, predicted DOGE to rise to $0.36 after the biggest meme coin by market capitalization was seen breaking out of a symmetrical triangle pattern.

A symmetrical triangle pattern, characterized by two converging trend lines, indicates a period of market consolidation before a potential breakout or breakdown.

Why It Matters: The bullish projections contrasted with bearish signals coming from some popular technical indicators of Dogecoin.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence, which compares two exponential moving averages of price, flashed a "Sell" signal as of this writing, according to data from TradingView.

Additionally, the Momentum indicator, which compares the short-term momentum and long-term momentum, also gave a bearish signal.

In the futures market, bearish bets on DOGE surged against bullish bets, according to Coinglass.

Price Action: At the time of writing, DOGE was exchanging hands at $0.3274, down 1.47% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Year-to-date, the coin was up 3.56%.

