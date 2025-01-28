Shiba Inu's Shytoshi Kusama Teases 'Extremely Powerful Partnership' — Coin Themed On Him Rallies 25%

Shiba Inu SHIB/USD lead ambassador Shytoshi Kusama hinted at a major partnership announcement for the blockchain ecosystem on Tuesday, stirring up excitement among enthusiasts.
What Happened: Kusama took to X to tease an upcoming “extremely powerful partnership announcement,” which appeared to have significant implications for the entire project, including the meme coin SHIB.
The pseudonymous figure offered to discuss the partnership in detail with influencers and those willing to know about it.
The post fueled conjectures, with theories ranging from a possible collaboration with cryptocurrency exchange Binance to social media giant X, which is controlled by Elon Musk.
See Also: Robert Kiyosaki Predicts Yet Another Stock Market Crash, Pitches Bitcoin Investments — Here’s What The ‘Rich Dad Poor Dad’ Author Said
Why It Matters: Kusama’s tease comes a day after he revealed that he was preparing for the “biggest announcement” he has ever made. The statement triggered a rally in Shiba Inu ecosystem tokens, like SHIB, the recently launched Shiba Inu TREAT (TREAT), and Bone ShibaSwap BONE/USD.
Kusama, fondly called "Shy" within the community, stepped down from his role as Shiba Inu’s lead visionary and assumed the role of a lead ambassador, shifting focus toward execution and communication from vision.
Interestingly, a Solana SOL/USD-based meme coin called SHY, which is inspired by Kusama, rose 25% in the last 24 hours, according to Dex Screener.
Price Action: At the time of writing, SHIB was exchanging hands at $0.00001832, down 4.36% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
Image via Shutterstock
Read Next:
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.