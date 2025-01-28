Tuttle Capital Pushes Boundaries With TRUMP And MELANIA Memecoin ETFs, Along With Few Others

Zinger Key Points
- A leveraged ETF amplifies the daily returns of an underlying asset through derivatives and debt.
- The proposed ETFs would offer 2x leveraged exposure to some hot crypto assets, including XRP, Solana, Litecoin, Cardano and Chainlin.
Tuttle Capital Management is grabbing the spotlight in the crypto and ETF spaces with a filing that's turning heads. On Monday afternoon, the firm submitted paperwork for 10 leveraged crypto ETFs, including options tied to recently launched memecoins inspired by U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.
The proposed ETFs would offer 2x leveraged exposure to some of the hottest crypto assets, including XRP, Solana, Litecoin, Cardano, Chainlink, Polkadot, BNP, Bonk, TRUMP and MELANIA.
If approved, this could mark the first exchange-traded products (ETPs) for Chainlink, Cardano, Polkadot, BNP and Melania Trump's memecoin, according to Bloomberg Intelligence analyst James Seyffart.
What Happened
As a memory refresher, a leveraged ETF amplifies the daily returns of an underlying asset through derivatives and debt. While traditional ETFs typically track securities in a 1:1 ratio, leveraged ETFs go for higher multiples, such as 2:1 or more.
Matthew Tuttle, CEO of Tuttle Capital, is no stranger to bold moves. Last fall, his firm partnered with Rex Shares to launch the first ETFs offering 200% leveraged exposure and -200% inverse exposure to the daily price movement of MicroStrategy, the largest corporate holder of Bitcoin.
Speaking to Bloomberg last year, Tuttle said, "We definitely think there is a demand for it. There's a whole bunch of degens out there who love to trade this stuff."
Eric Balchunas, another Bloomberg ETF analyst said this is a 40 Act filing, meaning these products could theoretically start trading by April unless the SEC steps in to block them.
What's Next?
This move follows last week's filings by Osprey and Rex Shares to list non-leveraged ETFs tracking President Trump's memecoin, XRP, BONK and other tokens. If these funds gain approval, they could signal a new era for crypto ETFs, particularly those catering to risk-tolerant traders.
