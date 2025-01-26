Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Fall With Stock Futures Amid Trump Tariff War, DeepSeek Hype: Top Trader Predicts Bitcoin's Upside To $122,000

Leading cryptocurrencies faced heavy sell-offs Sunday evening, mirroring the decline in stock futures.

Cryptocurrency Gains +/- Price (Recorded at 8:30 p.m. ET) Bitcoin BTC/USD -2.81% $101,669.43 Ethereum ETH/USD

-3.80% $3,203.23 Dogecoin DOGE/USD -7.07% $0.3299

What Happened: Bitcoin plunged from $105,000 in the afternoon to $101,000 by evening, triggering a broader market slump.

Ethereum slipped from $3,340 to $3,178, while Dogecoin also plunged more than 7%.

About $400 million was liquidated from the cryptocurrency market in the last 4 hours of trading, with long liquidations accounting for $389 million.

The number of traders placing downside bets on Bitcoin increased in comparison to those gunning for price increases, according to the Long/Short ratio.

Bitcoin's Open Interest rose marginally in the last 24 hours. A rise in OI, coming alongside a drop in prices, indicated short selling.

The market sentiment remained in the "Greed" zone, according to the Crypto Fear & Greed Index.

Top Gainers (24-Hours)

Cryptocurrency Gains +/- Price (Recorded at 8:30 p.m. ET) Onyxcoin (XCN) +12.16% $0.03633 Jupiter (JUP) +9.88% $1.03 AIOZ Network (AIOZ) +8.27% $0.843

The global cryptocurrency market capitalization stood at $3.47 trillion, contracting 3.65% in the last 24 hours.

Stock futures ticked lower on Sunday night. The Dow Jones Industrial Average Futures fell 184 points, or 0.41%, as of 8:41 p.m. EDT. Futures tied to the S&P 500 fell 0.94%, while Nasdaq 100 Futures lost 1.79%.

The slump coincided with President Donald Trump's punitive tariffs on Colombian imports and the hype surrounding China's open-source AI model, DeepSeek.

These moves come ahead of a big earnings week, with tech behemoths from the ‘Magnificent 7' cohort set to report their quarterly financials.

Additionally, the Federal Reserve will hold its meeting on Wednesday, with investors pricing in a 99.5% chance that the interest rates will remain unchanged, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Analyst Notes: Popular cryptocurrency analyst Ali Martinez noted an invalidation of Bitcoin's head-and-shoulders pattern, prompting an upside target of $122,000.

Note that the head and shoulders chart pattern depicts a bullish-to-bearish trend reversal, signaling that an upward trend is nearing its end.

The failure of this head-and-shoulders pattern suggests a potential upside target of $122,000 for #Bitcoin $BTC! pic.twitter.com/vMTfoaRNSO — Ali (@ali_charts) January 27, 2025

In one of his earlier posts, Martinez also likened Bitcoin's ongoing trajectory to its 2015-2018 cycle.

"Historically, it was around this point when BTC went parabolic," the analyst remarked.

Another widely followed cryptocurrency chartist, Rekt Capital, underlined the importance of Bitcoin's historic weekly close.

"Historically, similar weekly closes above a final major weekly resistance at this moment in the cycle have preceded continued upside to new all-time highs," the analyst added.

#BTC



Bitcoin is mere hours away from what could be a historic Weekly Close



Historically, similar Weekly Closes above a final major Weekly resistance at this moment in the cycle have preceded continued upside to new All Time Highs$BTC #Crypto #Bitcoin https://t.co/RjWPWEfwtk pic.twitter.com/Ni8k16FyWR — Rekt Capital (@rektcapital) January 26, 2025

