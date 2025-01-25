Epic Games Expands Mobile Store, Launches Free Games Program: To Cover iOS Developer Fees

In a significant move, Epic Games is expanding its mobile game store to include nearly 20 third-party games on Android worldwide and iOS within the European Union.

This expansion is accompanied by the launch of a free games program on mobile platforms.

What Happened: To incentivize developers to participate in its free games program on iOS, Epic will cover the Core Technology Fee (CTF) for one year, according to a report by The Verge. This fee, amounting to €0.50 per install, applies to iOS apps using third-party stores after exceeding 1 million annual downloads.

Epic has criticized the CTF as a hindrance to competition.

Tim Sweeney, CEO of Epic Games, emphasized the company’s ambition to establish a unified, cross-platform store. He stated, "Our aim here isn't just to launch a bunch of different stores in different places, but to build a single, cross-platform store."

The iOS Epic Games Store is currently operational only in the EU, facilitated by the Digital Markets Act (DMA), which requires Apple Inc. to open its ecosystem. Epic is hopeful that the European Commission will scrutinize Apple’s adherence to the DMA.

Epic has encountered obstacles in the U.S., including a prominent lawsuit against Apple in 2020. Sweeney remains hopeful about achieving app store freedom, particularly in Europe, through strong enforcement of the DMA.

Why It Matters: The expansion of Epic’s mobile store comes amid a prolonged legal battle with tech giants Apple and Alphabet. Tim Sweeney has expressed his readiness to continue this fight for decades if necessary, highlighting the company’s commitment to challenging what it perceives as monopolistic practices.

In October 2024, a federal judge granted Google temporary relief in an antitrust lawsuit filed by Epic, allowing the Play Store to remain closed to competitors for the time being. This legal struggle underscores the ongoing tension between Epic and major tech companies over app store restrictions.

Epic’s financial stability was reaffirmed by Sweeney in October 2024, following significant layoffs and strategic divestitures. Despite these challenges, Epic continues to push for a more open and competitive app store environment, particularly in Europe, where the DMA provides a legal framework for such efforts.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock