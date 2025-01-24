Thornburg ETF Debut: First Funds Target Global Equities With Active Strategies

Thornburg Investment Management stepped into the world of ETFs this week with its first two funds hitting the market. Both the funds focused on international equities.

The first of these funds, the Thornburg International Equity ETF TXUE , was launched on Jan 22. This actively managed fund follows the MSCI EAFE Index. It has a 0.65% expense ratio, and primarily invests in companies tied to developed markets outside the United States. A glimpse into its international holdings reveal some big names like Hitachi Ltd., Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, and Keyence Corp. Almost 76% of the total assets is invested in U.S. dollars. The fund uses bottom-up analysis to identify potentially undervalued large-cap equities.

Just a day after the launch of the International Equity ETF, Thornburg rolled out its second ETF, the Thornburg International Growth ETF TXUG. This fund has a net expense ratio of 0.70%, is on the third gear to achieve long-term capital growth.

The International Growth ETF also focuses on developed markets outside the U.S., but has a more growth-oriented strategy, fishing for companies with significant growth potential, regardless of market capitalization.

Expanding Horizons

Thornburg, which oversees more than $45 billion in assets, has built a strong reputation for its active management strategies over the past four decades. The firm also plans to introduce two fixed income ETFs in the near future: the Thornburg Core Plus Bond ETF (TPLS) and the Thornburg Multi-Sector Bond ETF (TMB).

Todd Rosenbluth, Head of Research at VettaFi, noted that the demand for actively managed equity ETFs has surged. "It's exciting to see them bring their expertise to support ETF-minded advisors. Demand for actively managed equity ETFs has accelerated, and VettaFi expects advisors to further embrace such strategies from managers they know."

The company also benefited from the expertise of the Goldman Sachs ETF Accelerator, a platform that powered the launch process for these funds.

