Is Stock Market Open On MLK Day? What You Need To Know About Trading Hours On Jan 20 During Trump's Inauguration

Financial markets will pause trading on Monday, Jan. 20, as the nation observes Martin Luther King Jr. Day. This year, it coincides with President-elect Donald Trump‘s inauguration as the 47th president.

The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq Stock Market will be closed for the federal holiday, along with U.S. bond markets and over-the-counter trading. The closure comes less than two weeks after markets shuttered for former President Jimmy Carter‘s state funeral.

Major international exchanges, including the London Stock Exchange Group, will maintain normal trading hours on Jan. 20. The Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo, and Euronext Paris exchanges will also operate as usual.

For investors handling financial transactions, all Federal Reserve banks and physical bank branches across the U.S. will be closed, though ATMs and digital banking services remain accessible. The United States Postal Service will suspend regular mail delivery, operating only Priority Express Mail service.

Market analysts note that stocks have historically shown a pattern around MLK Day, with the S&P 500 typically rising in the week before the holiday. Last year saw a 3.27% rally in the four trading days preceding the long weekend, though trading volume decreased as investors stepped away early.

First observed federally in 1986 after being signed into law by former President Ronald Reagan in 1983, Martin Luther King Jr. Day became universally celebrated across all 50 states in 2000. The holiday honors the legacy of the civil rights leader awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964.

Trading will resume normal hours on Tuesday, Jan 21.

Read Next:

Image Via Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.