Bitcoin, Ethereum Lost Way But XRP Made Promising Headway — Here Are The Best Performers From Last Week

The cryptocurrency market witnessed significant downsides last week, although some coins exhibited resilience with meaningful gains.
What happened: BGB, the utility token for the centralized exchange Bitget, emerged as the best performer, rallying more than 11% over the week.
The Ethereum ETH/USD based coin has more than doubled in value during the last month, reaching an all-time high of $8.45 in the final week of 2024.
XDC, belonging to the XDC Network, was the second-highest gainer, lifting 5.42% over the week.
The XDC Network is a Layer-1 blockchain that aids in the tokenization of real-world assets.
Payments-focused cryptocurrency XRP rose 4.54%, becoming the most successful large-cap cryptocurrency in the last week.
Part of the excitement stemmed from Ripple Labs President Monica Long’s statement that an XRP exchange-traded fund would be approved “very soon.”
|Cryptocurrency
|7-Day Gains +/-
|Price
|Bitget Token BGB/USD
|+11.83%
|$6.80
|XDC Network XDC/USD
|+5.42%
|$0.101
|XRP XRP/USD
|+4.54%
|$2.53
Blue-chip currencies like Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD had a rough week, losing 4.88% and 11.63%, respectively.
Popular meme-based cryptocurrencies like Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Shiba Inu SHIB/USD also entailed heavy losses, sinking 14% and 11.65%, respectively.
The global cryptocurrency market capitalization contracted 6.7% to $3.29 trillion from $3.52 trillion the week before.
