Elon Musk Cheers 'DOGE' Storm As Iconic Dogecoin Meme Associated With Department Of Government Efficiency Appears On Senate Floor

Elon Musk, tech mogul and head of the incoming "Department of Government Efficiency," celebrated the surprising appearance of an iconic DOGE meme in the U.S. Senate on Thursday.

What happened: During a recent speech, Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), chair of the Senate DOGE Caucus, placed a canvas of DOGE overtaking Washington, D.C., a variant of a meme that has gained cult status among Dogecoin DOGE/USD supporters.

The “DOGE Storm” as it’s popularly referred to, is used to indicate growing adoption and price rallies.

"So, I would invite anyone in this body, and everyone who may be watching at home who has ideas, to join this conversation and our movement—because DOGE is inevitable," Ernst said, emphasizing the importance of the newly established department.

Musk shared portions of the speech on X, using the U.S. national flag as an emoji.

Ernst will work with the so-called DOGE department, led by Musk and Republican politician Vivek Ramaswamy, to regulate federal overspending and reduce regulations.

Musk has been a passionate supporter of the DOGE meme coin, and the acronym for the upcoming government department reflects this affinity.

Price Action: Meanwhile, DOGE, the cryptocurrency, failed to lift on these developments. At the time of writing, it traded at $0.326, down 4.56% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

