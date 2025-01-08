Trump Media Stock Climbs 104%: Bullish Technicals, Inauguration Rally Drive Volatility

Is Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. DJT stock climbing on optimism or concrete signals? The stock has surged 104% over the past year, with its rally appearing to align with President-elect Donald Trump‘s upcoming return to the White House.

But will the momentum last?

Technical Tea Leaves: Bullish, With A Dash Of Bear Risk

DJT's current trend is technically strong.

Chart created using Benzinga Pro

DJT stock, at $34.50, trades above its five, 20 and 50-day exponential moving averages, signaling a bullish outlook. Key indicators paint a mixed picture:

Eight-Day SMA (simple moving average) Bearish Signal: At $34.85, it's just above the stock price, hinting at short-term bearishness.

At $34.85, it's just above the stock price, hinting at short-term bearishness. 20-Day SMA Bearish Signal: DJT is trading below the $35.60 level, sparking concerns about overextension.

DJT is trading below the $35.60 level, sparking concerns about overextension. 50 and 200-Day SMA Bullish: At $34.22 and $33.21 respectively, these moving averages support the bullish case.

At $34.22 and $33.21 respectively, these moving averages support the bullish case. MACD at 0.42: Another bullish indicator, showing positive momentum.

Another bullish indicator, showing positive momentum. RSI at 49.61: The stock isn't overheated but inching toward neutral territory, reflecting a balance of buying and selling pressure.

Still, selling pressure could soon weigh on DJT, indicating a risk of bearish movement ahead.

Impact Of Courtroom Battles

Tuesday saw DJT stock dip slightly, following a New York court denying Trump’s immunity plea in his felony case. The judge's ruling solidified Trump's Jan. 10 sentencing date, just days before his presidential inauguration on Jan. 20.

The case stems from a $130,000 hush money payment in the 2016 election cycle, with Trump already convicted of 34 felony counts for falsifying business records.

Despite legal hurdles, Trump Media’s parent stock has remained resilient, buoyed by advertising revenue on its Truth Social platform and investor optimism about Trump's 2025 inauguration.

Is DJT Stock's Rally Worth Watching?

DJT's performance might feel like a rally in lockstep with Trump's political fortunes. While technical indicators lean bullish, the stock faces headwinds—court rulings, selling pressure, and recent dips hint at volatility ahead.

For investors, DJT presents a speculative opportunity worth monitoring closely, trading above key averages amid its inauguration rally, though ongoing legal and political developments add uncertainty to its trajectory.

Read Next:

Image created using photos from Shutterstock.