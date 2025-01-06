Bitcoin, Ethereum Made Rapid Strides Last Week But SPX6900, Fartcoin Stole The Limelight With Biggest Gains

The cryptocurrency market witnessed a sizable jump over the last week, with some unconventional meme coins taking the lead over market heavyweights.
What happened: Parody coin SPX6900 emerged as the market's top performer, rallying over 66% in the last seven days. Available on both Ethereum ETH/USD and Solana SOL/USD, the cryptocurrency hit an all-time high of $1.55 on Sunday.
The coin that aims to surpass the market capitalization of the mammoth S&P 500 index was also 2024's second-biggest gainer, returning 10795% to its investors.
Fartcoin was the second-best-performing cryptocurrency, surging 64% over the previous week. The Solana-based coin hit an all-time high of $1.52 earlier this week, marking a rather eccentric journey from giggles to gains
AIOZ token, belonging to the AIOZ Network, gained an impressive 39.35%, implying a market for technology-driven cryptocurrencies as well. AIOZ Network operates on a blockchain that supports Web3 storage, decentralized AI computation, and video streaming.
|Cryptocurrency
|Gains +/-
|Price
|SPX6900 (SPX)
|+66.97%
|$1.49
|Fartcoin (FARTCOIN)
|+64.28%
|$1.39
|AIOZ Network (AIOZ)
|+39.35%
|$1.13
Blue-chip currencies also marched upward, marking a good start to 2025. Bitcoin BTC/USD gained 6.51% while Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency, rose over 8% over the week.
Dogecoin DOGE/USD, XRP XRP/USD, and Cardano ADA/USD were the biggest gainers in the large-cap category, surging 21.78%, 15.56%, and 21.78%, respectively.
Overall, the total cryptocurrency market capitalization rose 7.3% over the week to $3.52 trillion.
Photo by CMP_NZ on Shutterstock
