Trump Advocates For Mike Johnson's Speakership

President-elect Donald Trump has publicly announced his support for Mike Johnson‘s election as speaker despite reservations from some members of his own party.

What Happened: Trump recognized the reluctance of some Republicans to allow Johnson to maintain his position as speaker. Trump gave his endorsement to Johnson, stating that he would lobby on his behalf “if necessary.”

Trump’s endorsement came during a Tuesday evening event at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. He lauded Johnson as a “good man” and a “wonderful person,” asserting that Johnson is the right choice for the current political climate, Bloomberg reports.

"I think really we're going to have a great time, we're going to get a successful vote. He's a good man, he's a very wonderful person and that's what you need," Trump said. “He's the one that can win right now."

Trump’s support for Johnson is seen as a move to prevent a leadership dispute that could impede his second-term agenda in Congress.

Also Read: Tech Titans Warm Up To Donald Trump, Who Says ‘Everybody Wants To Be My Friend,’ Claims Bill Gates Asked To Come To Mar-a-Lago

"People like him. Almost everybody likes him. Others are very good too but they have 30 or 40 people that don't like him, so that's pretty tough," Trump added.

The House is scheduled to vote on the speaker position Friday.

Johnson, who has held the speaker position since October 2023, has faced criticism from some hardline conservatives for supporting a temporary spending agreement that did not fulfill Trump’s demands for an increase in the U.S. debt ceiling.

Read Next:

Photo via Shutterstock.