Why Is Development-Stage Biotech Company Polyrizon Stock Surging Today?

Polyrizon Ltd. PLRZ shares are trading higher after the company disclosed the publication of a national phase patent application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

The patent covers key aspects of its two core technologies: Capture and Contain (C&C), a nasal blocker, and Trap and Target (T&T), an advanced nasal drug delivery system.

Polyrizon’s C&C platform uses a 3D polymeric network designed to adhere to the nasal mucosa, forming a barrier that captures airborne biological threats like allergens, viruses, and molds, preventing their penetration.

The T&T platform is a novel drug delivery system ensuring prolonged residence time and targeted medication delivery.

Customized for different molecules, T&T enhances therapeutic efficacy and broadens its medical applications.

This month, the company announced it secured a manufacturing agreement with Eurofins CDMO Amatsiaquitaine.

Under the agreement, Eurofins will supply Polyrizon with Clinical Trial Material (CTM) for its PL-14 allergy blocker trial. The clinical trial, expected to commence in 2025, will evaluate the safety and efficacy of PL-14.

Price Action: PLRZ shares are up 36.6% at $2.24 at the last check Monday.

Photo via Shutterstock.