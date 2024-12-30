Why Is Development-Stage Biotech Company Polyrizon Stock Surging Today?

Polyrizon Ltd. PLRZ shares are trading higher after the company disclosed the publication of a national phase patent application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.
The patent covers key aspects of its two core technologies: Capture and Contain (C&C), a nasal blocker, and Trap and Target (T&T), an advanced nasal drug delivery system.
Polyrizon’s C&C platform uses a 3D polymeric network designed to adhere to the nasal mucosa, forming a barrier that captures airborne biological threats like allergens, viruses, and molds, preventing their penetration.
The T&T platform is a novel drug delivery system ensuring prolonged residence time and targeted medication delivery.
Customized for different molecules, T&T enhances therapeutic efficacy and broadens its medical applications.
This month, the company announced it secured a manufacturing agreement with Eurofins CDMO Amatsiaquitaine.
Under the agreement, Eurofins will supply Polyrizon with Clinical Trial Material (CTM) for its PL-14 allergy blocker trial. The clinical trial, expected to commence in 2025, will evaluate the safety and efficacy of PL-14.
Price Action: PLRZ shares are up 36.6% at $2.24 at the last check Monday.
Read Next:
Photo via Shutterstock.
This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.